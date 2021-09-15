A Short Recap of Apple’s 2021 September Event

Apple hosts an annual event during the fall, and it is an excellent way for the multi-tech company to announce its latest devices. The 2021 September event was online due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but everyone was excited to learn more about the iPhone 13 models, the Apple Watched, and the new iPads.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro: specs and features

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini look similar to iPhone 12, and they can be pre-ordered starting September 17. iPhone 13 Mini has a starting price of $729, while iPhone 13 has a starting price of $829. They will come with new features, such as the Cinematic Mode and longer battery life.

iPhone 13 Pro has a starting price of $999, and iPhone 13 Pro Max has a starting price of $1,099. The two models look like their predecessor, iPhone 12, but come with a new A15 Bionic chip, an improved dual-camera system, and longer battery life. The exterior will have a matte finish on the back but stainless steel sides. The new display will come with ProMotion.

Apple Watch Series 7

The newest Apple watch will be available in two screen sizes: 41mm and 45mm. The design is different, and its starting price is $399. Unfortunately, it might become available at the end of the fall. The Fitness Plus feature is updated, and it will include Pilates workout, guided meditations, and group workout feature might be added in the near future. The latter might be a great idea for those who enjoy working out with their friends. The device is expected to charge 33% faster than previous models.

iPad mini and iPad

iPad mini will include A15 Bionic chip, and the iPad will come with an A13 Bionic chip. The iPad will come with 64GB of storage, and more can be added. Its starting price is $329, and it can already be ordered. The iPad mini will have a starting price of $499, supporting the second-generation Apple Pencil.