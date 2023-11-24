Amazon’s Black Friday Offers Include Up to 80% Discounts

If you’ve always wanted to get yourself an iPad or an AirPod, you may never get a better chance than now to get one, as Amazon’s Black Friday offers for 2023 are truly out of this world! The famous company offers up to 80% discounts for its products as part of its Black Friday offer, according to Yahoo Life.

If you’re determined to benefit from Amazon‘s Black Friday offer, you are free to grab the Apple AirPods for only 80 bucks, an Amazon Fire TV Stick and a Keurig coffee maker can be yours for 50% off, and the examples of the tempting offers could continue.

Amazon 32-inch Fire TV can be yours for $90

The Amazon 32-inch Fire TV likely represents the best offer that Amazon has for the 2023 Black Friday, as you can get your hands on it by benefiting from a $90 discount.

One of the amazing facts about Amazon is that the brand has evolved incredibly fast from an online bookstore to one of the largest and most diverse tech companies in the entire world. Amazon was founded by Jeff Bezos, one of the world’s richest people, back in 1994, and the company initially focused only on selling books online.

Apart from being a leading online retailer, Amazon is also a major player when it comes to cloud computing with Amazon Web Services (AWS), meaning a dominant force when it comes to digital streaming with Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon’s total assets reached $462.68 billion in 2022, while its total equity reached $146.04 billion for the same year.