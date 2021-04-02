Home Finance UBS team managing $630 million moves to Rockefeller
A five-person team managing $630 million at UBS in San Antonio has joined Rockefeller Capital Management.

The team, known as Adapt Partners, consists of advisers James Augustine, David Lloyd Jr., Charles Hoffman Jr. and Jeffrey Anderson, and a client relationship manager, Londa Willems.

This is the ninth team that Rockefeller has added so far this year and the 50th team it has added since its launch in 2018, according to the press release.

