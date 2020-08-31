Mark Tibergien, the former head of BNY Pershing’s RIA custody business, has been appointed to the board of Pathstone, an independent and partner-owned multigenerational family office.

Tibergien retired May 31 as chief executive of Pershing Advisor Solutions. Under Tibergiens’s leadership since 2008, Pershing’s custody assets grew from $50 billion in 2010 to $822 billion at the end of last year.

“I am excited to join the board of Pathstone,” Tibergien said in a Pathstone news release. “I have known Pathstone and the team for many years and have watched them grow and be recognized as an innovating force in the family office and wealth management business.”

Prior to moving to Pershing Advisor Solutions, Tibergien was the partner in charge of the business consulting and business valuation groups, as well as chairman of the financial services group, at Moss Adams.

A leading authority on the RIA industry, Tibergien is chairman of the InvestmentNews Innovation Summit, which has been rescheduled for November.

Tibergien joins Ron Cordes, founder of the Cordes Foundation, as a Pathstone independent board member. The Cordes Foundation focuses on impact investing and social entrepreneurship, according to the Pathstone press release. Cordes also is the former chief executive of AssetMark, a managed account platform.

“We are incredibly excited and honored for Mark to be joining our board,” Allan Zachariah, Pathstone co-chief executive, said in a statement. “Mark was part of the discussion 11 years ago when Pathstone was just an ‘idea,’ and he gave an instrumental industry keynote address to our leadership team at our January 2017 offsite. With Mark now joining our board, he has come full circle with the firm. Having both Mark and Ron as independent board members will be extremely beneficial to our business’s long-term vision and growth.”

The post Tibergien joins board of family office Pathstone appeared first on InvestmentNews.