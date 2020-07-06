Thor’s Molyhil tungsten project shows its muscle with ‘Major Project Status’

Special Report: The significant contribution Thor’s Molyhil tungsten-molybdenum project is expected to make to the Northern Territory economy has earned it the title of “Major Project Status”.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner says Molyhil is important to the Northern Territory’s plan to quickly get its economy back on track post-COVID-19.

“The Northern Territory is the rebound capital of Australia,” he said. “We are the safest, and

quickest to get back to business.

“The Territory government’s focus is on creating jobs for Territorians — this project

will support 59 ongoing jobs in Alice Springs with a further 40 jobs supported during

construction.

“Attracting private investment to the Northern Territory during the COVID-19

pandemic is important as it puts the Territory in a valuable position to continue to

create ongoing local jobs.”

The NT government awards major project status to private sector-initiated projects that are significant, complex and have strategic impact.

The benefits for Thor Mining (ASX:THR) of Molyhil being granted Major Project Status include whole of government support, coordination and facilitation, assistance in identifying and mapping regulatory approvals, a dedicated project case manager and facilitation of engagement with the Australian government through a central and single point of contact.

The news bolstered Thor’s share price by 33 per cent on Monday.

Thor is currently pursuing project finance for the development-ready Molyhil project, for which a 2018 definitive feasibility study estimated capex of $US43m ($61.8m) would be required.

Molyhil would produce around 125,000 metric tonne units of tungsten over an initial seven year mine-life, accounting for about 1.2 per cent of global market supply.

Thor executive chairman Mick Billing welcomed the high-level support from the NT government.

“We are delighted to have this level of support by the Northern Territory government

for Molyhil,” he told investors today.

“We expect the Molyhil project to generate tangible and meaningful benefits to the Northern Territory, with export income and job creation in the Alice Springs area and also for the local communities near the project, as well as positive returns for the company’s investors.”

The project is expected to take around 12 months to complete from the start of development, once financing is secured.

