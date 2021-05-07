Home Finance The Crypto Frontier Podcast: What is Hedera Hashgraph?
Barry Stroman Written by: Posted on: May 7, 2021

The Crypto Frontier Podcast: What is Hedera Hashgraph?

Category: Finance

Hear from the industry’s best and brightest about the latest news in Australia’s crypto markets in Stockhead’s latest show, The ‘Crypto Frontier’ Podcast. 

Kraken’s managing director in Australia Jonathon Miller interviews guests, talks about the latest in market data trends and goes behind the scenes to explore the technology that powers the future of finance. 

In this episode, Jonathon speaks with Robert Allen, member of the Hedera governing council and entrepreneur in residence at Eftpos Australia.

Rob speaks from years of experience in designing and engineering payments/blockchain projects.

He brings to the show his insight into the projects and opportunities that the super high speed, super low cost Hedera Hashgraph protocols and services allow for enterprise and startups.

Click below to tune in and learn more.

Sign up for more Kraken intelligence here.

 

The post The Crypto Frontier Podcast: What is Hedera Hashgraph? appeared first on Stockhead.

You May Also Like

Wealthtechs merge to build ‘ecosystems’ for advisers

CalSavers upheld in US Court of Appeals case

ScoPo’s Powerplays: Health sector trades sideways but M&A plays coloured the week

Dfinity: Crypto ‘Internet Computer’ launches tonight

Last Orders: ASX 200 rebounds, but the IT sector slumps 10 per cent for the week

The lithium sector’s second age is nearly here; these ASX stocks could open a gap on the pack

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *