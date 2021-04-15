Home Finance Team managing $400 million at Truist moves to D.A. Davidson
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: April 15, 2021

Team managing $400 million at Truist moves to D.A. Davidson

Category: Finance

A three-adviser team managing $400 million at Truist Bank in Harrisonburg, Virginia, has joined Montana-based D.A. Davidson.

The advisers — Travis Marshall, Nichole Whatley and Jordan White — were joined in the move by the group’s two assistants.

Regulators take a closer look at ESG

The post Team managing $400 million at Truist moves to D.A. Davidson appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

Market highlights and 4 ASX small caps to watch on Friday

Pure Hydrogen is out of the gates as testing starts at two strategic coal seam sites

Robinhood sues to overturn Massachusetts fiduciary rule

Why virtual internships are here to stay

Pro bono opportunities, need rise during pandemic

How to help clients plan for health care costs in retirement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *