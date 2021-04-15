Team managing $400 million at Truist moves to D.A. Davidson

A three-adviser team managing $400 million at Truist Bank in Harrisonburg, Virginia, has joined Montana-based D.A. Davidson.
The advisers — Travis Marshall, Nichole Whatley and Jordan White — were joined in the move by the group’s two assistants.
