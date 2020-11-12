Home Finance Team managing $1.8 billion at UBS goes to Venture Visionary Partners
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: November 12, 2020

Team managing $1.8 billion at UBS goes to Venture Visionary Partners

Category: Finance

A 12-person team, including five advisers who managed $1.8 billion at UBS, has joined Venture Visionary Partners, a Toledo, Ohio-based registered investment adviser. The addition brings total staff at Venture to 28 and assets under management to $3.7 billion.

The advisers joining VVP partners are Robert S. Loeb, James J. Porea, John D. Spengler, Bradford G. Dolgin and Craig A. Warnimont.

Venture Visionary Partners was founded last year by Craig Findley, himself a breakaway broker from UBS. The firm uses Charles Schwab as its custodian and is a member of Dynasty Financial Partners.

See the latest Advisers on the Move here.

The post Team managing $1.8 billion at UBS goes to Venture Visionary Partners appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

Resources Top 5: Got halloysite, iron-vanadium, or gold-silver? Do a jig

Exploration blitz could ‘well and truly re-rate the stock’, RareX says

Why technology is crucial for RIAs focused on M&A

DOL issues key rule for pooled employer plans

Unregistered broker claiming to ‘invest like the big boys’ sued for fraud

FPA launches a certificate program in cybersecurity

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *