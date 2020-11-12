Team managing $1.8 billion at UBS goes to Venture Visionary Partners

A 12-person team, including five advisers who managed $1.8 billion at UBS, has joined Venture Visionary Partners, a Toledo, Ohio-based registered investment adviser. The addition brings total staff at Venture to 28 and assets under management to $3.7 billion.

The advisers joining VVP partners are Robert S. Loeb, James J. Porea, John D. Spengler, Bradford G. Dolgin and Craig A. Warnimont.

Venture Visionary Partners was founded last year by Craig Findley, himself a breakaway broker from UBS. The firm uses Charles Schwab as its custodian and is a member of Dynasty Financial Partners.

