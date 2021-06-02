T. Rowe Price introduces plan tool for retirement income

T. Rowe Price has developed a new tool to help plan sponsors assess retirement income solutions for participants.
“The retirement income pursuit is a complex issue for plan sponsors and participants, and our objective is to help with progress.” Lorie Latham, senior defined contribution strategist at the company, said in a release. “To date, the retirement industry has tended to lead with launching retirement income products and with an aim to ‘sell’ into plans. We hope to see a pivot toward greater emphasis on the fundamental needs of retirees and plan objectives.”
T. Rowe Price research found that 94% of defined-contribution plan consultants agreed that a suite of income solutions is preferred to a single retirement income offering.
However, DC consultants also report that only 13% of their plan sponsor clients currently provide, or are planning to provide, such an array.
T. Rowe Price’s new tool aims to bridge the gap by offering plan sponsors a strategic and informed evaluation process, the company said.
