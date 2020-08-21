StockTalk: Animal health is a $67bn hidden gem

StockTalk is a Stockhead video series featuring a roundtable of experts discussing a new investment topic each week. In this edition, host Dr Nigel Finch discusses the ‘hidden gem’ animal health market.

Populating the expert panel this week is Jorge Wernli, commercial/market access director at Creso Pharma (ASX:CPH), Layton Mills, managing director of Cannpal Animal Therapeutics (ASX:CP1) and Dr Chris Richards, managing director of Apiam Animal Health (ASX:AHX).

The group discusses a range of topics, including the snowballing growth of the animal health sector, key drivers, barriers to use of cannabinoids for pets, animal health and the agricultural sector, biosecurity concerns and more.

So tune in above to hear the panel discuss all things animal health.

