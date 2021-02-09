Home Finance Securities firm owner, late scammer’s trust ordered to cough up $2.7 million
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: February 9, 2021

Securities firm owner, late scammer’s trust ordered to cough up $2.7 million

Category: Finance

A federal court in Colorado has entered final default judgments against Seth A. Leyton and the Coddington Family Trust in connection with a fraudulent scheme involving collateralized mortgage obligations that was orchestrated by the late Daniel Dirk Coddington.

The court ordered Leyton to pay disgorgement of $176,964, prejudgment interest of $69,374, and a civil penalty of $176,964. It also ordered the Coddington Family Trust to pay disgorgement of $1,591,962 and prejudgment interest of $665,220.

The SEC’s complaint, filed in December 2013, alleged that Coddington defrauded investors by soliciting investments in a purported CMO trading program, promising annual returns ranging from 250% to 475%. In fact, the complaint alleged, the trading program did not exist, and the majority of investor money was misappropriated.

[More: SEC charges repeat scammer with investment fraud]

The complaint also alleged that Leyton, the owner of a securities brokerage firm, assisted Coddington by opening brokerage accounts that enabled Coddington to misappropriate investors’ CMOs. The SEC also charged that Coddington transferred those funds to the Coddington Family Trust.

In 2013, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc. barred Leyton for his actions in connection with the CMO transactions. In that year, Finra also expelled his firm, Viewpoint Securities of San Diego, for aiding and abetting violations of securities laws in connection with those transactions.

[More: Finra zeroes in on online brokerages]

Leyton and the Coddington Family Trust did not answer or otherwise respond to the SEC’s complaint. Coddington passed away in January 2019.

ESG offers new way to view companies, says Innovator Amy Domini

You May Also Like

Last Orders: Large caps gain 0.52 per cent, small caps finish the day flat

Blackstone Minerals joins top-tier US over-the-counter market

Building a business plan? Keep it simple

SEC charges former Minneapolis-area RIA with $2.25 million fraud

Blockchange intros digital asset SMA for RIAs

Bitcoin, Elon, Doge… crypto is on fire again — so where to from here?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *