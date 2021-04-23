Home Finance Sara Devereux to head fixed income at Vanguard
April 23, 2021

Sara Devereux to head fixed income at Vanguard

Sara Devereux, who currently serves as global head of rates at Vanguard, will become global head of the fund company’s fixed-income group at the end of June.

She will succeed John Hollyer, who is retiring. Hollyer has held the post since 2017.

Devereux joined Vanguard in 2019 from Goldman Sachs, where she spent two decades specializing in mortgage-backed securities and structured products.

