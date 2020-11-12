Home Finance Robert Coppola joins Envestnet as chief technology officer
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: November 12, 2020

Robert Coppola, formerly chief information officer of Cision, has joined Envestnet as its chief technology officer.

He will succeed Scott Grinis, who has served as Envestnet’s CTO for the past 20 years and will retire in 2021.

Before joining Cision, a provider of tech-driven solutions for business communicators, Coppola was chief information officer and chief technology officer for S&P Capital IQ and S&P Dow Jones Indices at S&P Global, formerly McGraw-Hill Financial.

