Robert Coppola, formerly chief information officer of Cision, has joined Envestnet as its chief technology officer.

He will succeed Scott Grinis, who has served as Envestnet’s CTO for the past 20 years and will retire in 2021.

Before joining Cision, a provider of tech-driven solutions for business communicators, Coppola was chief information officer and chief technology officer for S&P Capital IQ and S&P Dow Jones Indices at S&P Global, formerly McGraw-Hill Financial.

[More: Envestnet names William Crager CEO]

The post Robert Coppola joins Envestnet as chief technology officer appeared first on InvestmentNews.