OneAmerica Financial Partners Inc. has recently hired Prudential Retirement’s head of sales and strategic relations, Michael Domingos, for a similar role at the firm.

Domingos will start in the newly created role in July, a OneAmerica spokesperson confirmed. He has been at Prudential for nearly three decades and was appointed to this current role in 2019.

The news comes several months after a report that Prudential was considering a sale of its retirement business.

“Mike will be instrumental in furthering our vision and strategy for distribution, in line with our multi-year plan, which is intently focused on strategic and significant growth and enhancing the connections we have with our distribution partners and customers,” said Sandra McCarthy, retirement services president at OneAmerica, in a statement. “Mike brings a wealth of industry experience, across all market segments, as well as a passion for empowering people and driving processes to enable growth.”

Prior to leading sales at Prudential Retirement, Domingos was vice president of national distribution markets at the firm, according to the 2019 announcement. He succeeded Scott Gaul, who was promoted to lead Prudential Retirement’s investment and pensions solutions business. As part of the personnel changes at the time, Yanela Frias was appointed as president of Prudential Retirement, from her prior role as head of the investment and pension solutions unit.

“We thank Mike for his 28 years with Prudential and the work he is doing to transition,” a Prudential spokesperson said in a statement. Regarding the report of exploring a sale of the retirement business, “we do not comment on rumors or speculation.”

The post Prudential Retirement’s head of sales leaving for OneAmerica appeared first on InvestmentNews.