Pioneering RIA acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning Inc., an Overland Park, Kansas-based registered investment adviser managing more than $76 billion, has acquired Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blayney, a pioneering RIA based in McLean, Virginia, that manages $5 billion.
SBSB was formed in 1991 and now has more than 60 employees. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
