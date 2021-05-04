Pioneering RIA acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning Inc., an Overland Park, Kansas-based registered investment adviser managing more than $76 billion, has acquired Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blayney, a pioneering RIA based in McLean, Virginia, that manages $5 billion.

SBSB was formed in 1991 and now has more than 60 employees. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

