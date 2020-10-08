Morgan Stanley adviser managing $420 million joins RBC

Gordon Witherspoon, who managed $420 million at Morgan Stanley, has moved to RBC Wealth Management.
He will be based in the firm’s Hunt Valley, Maryland, branch, outside Baltimore.
According to his BrokerCheck report, Witherspoon has 34 years of experience and had worked at Morgan Stanley since 2009.
