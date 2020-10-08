Home Finance Morgan Stanley adviser managing $420 million joins RBC
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: October 8, 2020

Morgan Stanley adviser managing $420 million joins RBC

Category: Finance

Gordon Witherspoon, who managed $420 million at Morgan Stanley, has moved to RBC Wealth Management.

He will be based in the firm’s Hunt Valley, Maryland, branch, outside Baltimore.

According to his BrokerCheck report, Witherspoon has 34 years of experience and had worked at Morgan Stanley since 2009.

See the latest Advisers on the Move here.

The post Morgan Stanley adviser managing $420 million joins RBC appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

The Secret Broker: I don’t want your money honey, I want your luv

The Crypto Frontier Podcast: Decentralised Finance (DeFi) – a snazzy rebrand or ?

SEC warns firms not to omit disciplinary history from Form CRS

Morgan Stanley fined $60 million over failed hardware oversight

Clayton touts SEC enforcement achievements despite pandemic disruptions

OneDigital receives majority investment from PE deal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *