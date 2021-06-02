Massive Bitcoin conference kicks off this weekend in Miami

As many as 50,000 people are expected to attend what’s being billed as the biggest crypto conference in history this weekend in Miami.

Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey, skateboarding legend Tony Hawk and Microstrategy chief executive Michael Saylor are among the headliners of the Bitcoin 2021 conference, which was switched out of Los Angeles in March because of coronavirus restrictions.

Crypto-friendly US Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyoming), former Libertarian presidential candidate Ron Paul, computer scientist Nick Nick Szabo, actor Adrian Grenier and retired boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr are also scheduled to speak at the event at Miami’s Mana Wynwood Convention Center.

Currently at the venue, here’s a sneak peak pic.twitter.com/8zcmWqTvgf — Bitcoin 2021 (@TheBitcoinConf) June 1, 2021

It’s being held by Bitcoin Magazine, the digital and print publication co-founded in 2012 by a young Vitalik Buterin, who of course later went on to develop Ethereum.

Tickets to the two-day event were selling for US$1,499 ($1,937), with a “whale pass” costing US$20,000 ($25,800). Exhibition booths were going for US$20,000 to US$60,000.

Ross Ulbricht, the imprisoned founder of the first “dark web” underground drug marketplace, the Silk Road, is also scheduled to “speak” via a recorded interview. Ulbricht’s marketplace is credited – or perhaps blamed – for doing more than anything else to popularise Bitcoin in its early days.

