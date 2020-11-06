Special Report: Ionic Rare Earths (ASX:IXR) submits applications for more ground at the flagship Makuutu rare earths project, which could … Read More
The post Makuutu rare earths exploration target to ‘materially increase’, Ionic says appeared first on Stockhead.
Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.