Last Orders: The ASX saw the best IPO of 2021 so far today; but falls 0.73 per cent

The ASX saw the best IPO debut of the year to date in manganese explorer Firebird Metals (ASX:FRB), which rose 198 per cent on debut.

This beat the previous 2021 record held by WA telco Pentanet (ASX:5GG), which finished its first day in late January 138 per cent higher.

Firebird is a spin-off from parent company Firefly Resources (ASX:FFR). The company, which is one of Tolga Kumova’s investments, once counted the Oakover manganese project as its own flagship project but made the shift into precious metals.

However, the other new listee today Tulla Resources (ASX:TUL) fell nearly 30 per cent.

The ASX 200 lost 0.73 per cent, finishing at 6,746 points while the ASX Emerging Companies Index gained 1 per cent – closing at 2,075 points.

Most sectors were in the red – led by healthcare which was down 1.71 per cent. Only Energy, Materials and consumer discretionary goods were in the green and while the latter was the best, it was only up 0.13 per cent.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Internet services provider Spirit Technology (ASX:ST1) will divest its consumer infrastructure assets. The company said these were no longer core to the company’s strategy and proceeds from the sale would fund further acquisitions in the B2B sector as well as for cybersecurity, cloud & IT services.

The acquisition of CannPal Animal Therapeutics (ASX:CP1) by AusCann Group Holdings (ASX:AC8) has taken effect today with all CannPal shares being transferred to AusCann.

Lithium stock Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA) rose over 20 per cent after the completion of a technical report on its Tansim project in Canada. Sayona boss Brett Lynch said Tansim now had a greater importance in Sayona’s 2021 plans and was a key component of its vision for a world-scale lithium hub in Canada’s Abitibi region.

Agtech company Roots Sustainable Agricultural Technologies (ASX:ROO) secured a deal with Caribbean CBD farm – a cannabis farmer based in Puerto Rico. The company says Puerto Rico represented a big opportunity for Roots with 31 licensed cannabis producers.

One of last year’s biggest winners in the gold sector, Auteco Minerals (ASX:AUT) increased its stake in the Pickle Crow gold project in Canada to 51 per cent.

TRADING HALTS

Friday

Medlab Clinical (ASX:MDC) – capital raising

Vital Metals (ASX:VML) – capital raising

Paladin Energy (ASX:PDN) – capital raising

Jaxsta (ASX:JXT) – capital raising

Calix (ASX:CXL) – capital raising

Monday

Spacetalk (ASX:SPA) – customer contract

Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) – laboratory test results

HGL (ASX:HNG) – capital raising

Pure Hydrogen (ASX:PH2) – capital raising

Great Northern Minerals (ASX:GNM) – capital raising

Manhattan Corporation (ASX:MHC) – capital raising

Queensland Pacific Metals (ASX:QPM) – capital raising

Euro Manganese (ASX:EMN)spirit – capital raising

