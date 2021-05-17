Last Orders: Tech and energy stocks help the ASX closer higher

The ASX begun the week in positive territory with tech, and energy stocks both gaining over 1 per cent.

The ASX 200 closed at 7,024 points, 0.13 per cent higher than Friday’s close. Meanwhile, the ASX Emerging Companies Index surged 1.46 per cent to close at 2,069.

While tech and energy gained over 1 per cent it was a mixed picture among other sectors although only utilities was substantially in the red by 1.9 per cent.

The ASX’s biggest winner for the second day in a row is recently reinstated iron ore play Mindax (ASX:MDX) though it rose just over 100 per cent today – far less than the gains made on Friday.

Following Mindex was gold explorer Great Northern (ASX:GNM), which unveiled high-grade gold results at its Camel Creek project in Queensland.

ANNOUNCEMENTS YOU MAY’VE MISSED

Forensic data company Nuix (ASX:NXL) responded to an investigative report by Fairfax surrounding its IPO, prospectus forecasts and the involvement of former chairman Tony Castagna. It said it was confident of its long term prospects and has been transparent with shareholders about its forecasts although did state Castagna provided consulting assistance to the company since his departure as chairman.

Infinity Lithium (ASX:INF) crashed by over 60 per cent after telling shareholders its Investigation Permit application was cancelled at its San Jose Lithium project. The company has lodged an appeal against the decision.

Canadian focused gold explorer Matador Mining (ASX:MZZ) begun trading on the OTCQX market in the United States under the ticket code MZZMF. The company says the listing aims to enhance the visibility and accessibility of shares to North American investors and that there would be no additional compliance or regulations above existing requirements as an ASX company.

Crown (ASX:CWN) has rejected the takeover bid from Blackstone but is still undecided on Star’s proposal. It says it requested Star provide further information to help the board “better understand various preliminary matters”.

Aspiring COVID-19 test maker AnteoTech (ASX:ADO) signed a contract manufacturing agreement with Spanish company Operon. AnteoTech says Operon has a capacity of 8 million tests and 20 million lateral flow strips per annum.

BWX (ASX:BWX) announced it was acquiring ethical retailer Flora & Fauna. It will pay up to $30.8 million for Flora & Fauna and it will operate alongside BWX’s ecommerce business Nourished Life.

Scaffolding provider Acrow Formwork & Construction Services (ASX:ACF) announced it had refinanced its debt facilities giving it an extra $13.5 million. The company told shareholders it is expecting earnings of $23.5 million-$24.5 million in FY21 representing over 20 per cent earnings growth and is targeting another 20 per cent growth in FY22.

TRADING HALTS

Tuesday:

Holista Colltech (ASX:HCT) – announcement clarification

Helix Resources (ASX:HLX) – capital raising

Wednesday

EML Payments (ASX:EML) – response to Ireland regulations

Tymlez (ASX:TYM) – capital raising

Great Boulder Resources (ASX:GBR) – capital raising

Agrimin (ASX:AMN) – offtake agreement

Boadicea Resources (ASX:BOA) – capital raising

Zeleika Gold (ASX:ZAG) – exploration results

Latitude Consolidated (ASX:LCD) – resource update

BPM Minerals (ASX:BPM) – asset acquisition

