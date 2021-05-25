Last Orders: Pepper falls on debut, but green prevails across the board

The ASX notched up gains today despite one of the biggest IPOs this year dropping on debut.

The ASX 200 rose 0.98 per cent to close at 7,115 and every sector was in the green except utilities. The best were consumer discretionaries, health and financials all of which ended over 1 per cent higher.

The latter sector gained despite Pepper Money (ASX:PPM) losing nearly 10 per cent on its ASX debut. The lender was one of the largest IPOs in 2021 having raised nearly $1.3 billion.

The ASX Emerging Companies Index also had a positive day gaining 0.89 per cent to close at 2,133 points.

Finishing on top today was microcap property developer Devine (ASX:DVN), which got a bid from majority shareholder CIMIC Group (ASX:CIM) for the remaining shares in the company at a premium to Monday’s closing price.

ANNOUNCEMENTS YOU MAY’VE MISSED

Kaolin play Corella Resources (ASX:CR9) told shareholders it completed its latest resource and metallurgical program at its Tampu project totalling 114 holes and 2,242 metres of drilling.The program was completed ahead of schedule and samples were dispatched to Perth for analysis.

Fitness facility operator Viva Leisure (ASX:VVA) told shareholders it expects a FY21 result of $81-$83 million in revenue and trading earnings between $13 million and $13.5 million. Both would represent increases from the first half of FY21 although the company warns the full year result might be impacted by increased costs.

Car sales company Peter Warren (ASX:PWR) expects a profit before tax between $54 million and $57 million, having estimated $45 million in its IPO prospectus, thanks to strong market demand in the past month.

A hydrogen powered supercomputer? It just might be a thing. Supercomputing stock DUG Technology’s (ASX:DUG) plans to build the world’s first carbon-free high performance computing data centre in Geraldton, Western Australia.

While the project is currently planned to be powered by solar and wind, DUG told shareholders an onsite hydrogen battery system is also being investigated as part of the project.

Telehealth company Doctor Care Anywhere (ASX:DOC) signed a Head of Terms with UK health provider Nuffield health to develop a digitally integrated virtual and in-person primary care service. The company will begin pre-marketing to Nuffield’s network of 1,600 corporate clients immediately and will formally launch the partnership in the December quarter – allowing patients access to Doctor Care Anywhere’s GP service.

The AGM of the Brisbane Broncos (ASX:BBL) was held today and the company admitted the season did not meet expectations and was the most challenging in its 33 year history. But the club pointed to its third straight NRLW premiership as the year’s highlight and expressed optimism as new CEO David Donaghy began his role earlier this month.

TRADING HALTS

Wednesday

1414 Degrees (ASX:14D) – management updates

Navarre Minerals (ASX:NML) – capital raising

Odyssey Gold (ASX:ODY) – exploration results

Winchester Energy (ASX:WEL) – capital raising

Vital Metals (ASX:VML) – exploration results

Central Petroleum (ASX:CTP) – asset sale

BNK Banking (ASX:BBC) – capital raising

Latitude Consolidated (ASX:LCD) – capital raising

Aldoro Resources (ASX:ARN) – strategic review outcome

Cue Energy Resources (ASX:CUE) – asset acquisition

MyState (ASX:MYS) – capital raising

New Zealand Oil and Gas (ASX:NZO) – asset acquisition

Thursday

VRX Silica (ASX:VRX) – project update

Metro Mining (ASX:MMI) – finance facility

Suvo Strategic Minerals (ASX:SUV) – project update

Memphasys (ASX:MEM) – capital raising

