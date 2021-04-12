Last Orders: ASX breaks 6 day winning streak

After six trading days in a row in the green, the ASX finished lower today.

The ASX 200 lost 0.30 per cent closing at 6,974 points while the ASX Emerging Companies Index lost 1.08 per cent – closing at 2,070.

The best sectors were health and telcos which gained 0.73 per cent and 0.68 per cent. The worst sector was resources which fell 1.23 per cent.

The best stock was the ASX’s newest stock, bioenergy company Delorean (ASX:DEL). It debuted at 12pm (AEST) at 20 cents and finished the day at 42 cents – a 110 per cent premium.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Online book store Booktopia (ASX:BKG) entered a partnership with global edtech Zookal whereby Booktopia would source, supply and distribute all of Zookal’s book orders. It also reported academic and corporate booksales in FY21 to date were 30 per cent higher than the entire FY20 – signalling schools and universities were returning to physical learning.

Remaining with edtechs and 3P Learning (ASX:3PL) announced it was buying fellow online education product provider Blake. 3P Learning will pay $185 million – entirely in 3PL shares.

The ASX’s only quantum computing stock Archer Materials (ASX:AXE) has parted ways with its remaining mineral tenants. The mineral assets were bought by a private company which intends to list these assets on the ASX later this year.

UK domiciled telehealth company Jayex (ASX:JHL) is now formally in the cannabis space. It told shareholders one of its subsidiaries was granted a cultivation license for medical marijuana from the New Zealand medicinal cannabis agency.

Receivables management solution provider Credit Clear (ASX:CCR) signed up Suncorp as its first major insurance sector client. The company predicts this could reap up to $1.6 million over the four year term.

TRADING HALTS

Tuesday

Walkabout Resources (ASX:WKT) – funding update

Infinity Lithium (ASX:INF) – project tenure update

Platina Resources (ASX:PGM) – project acquisition

Wednesday

Mineral Commodities (ASX:MRC) – MOU update

Rafaella Resources (ASX:RFR) – capital raising

Theta Gold Mines (ASX:TGM) – pre-feasibility study results

Mainstream Group (ASX:MAI) – acquisition counter-proposal

