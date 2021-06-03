Last Orders: Another big gain in energy shares leads the ASX to a positive closing

A big surge in energy shares led the ASX into positive territory for the second day in a row.

The ASX 200 closed 0.59 per cent higher at 7,260 points although the ASX Emerging Companies Index closed 0.28 per cent lower at 2,188.

Energy led the pack, putting on 3 per cent today on top of yesterday’s 4 per cent gain as oil prices hit a two year high off the back of energy demand in the northern hemisphere.

Tech and utility had healthy gains of 1.57 per cent and 2.05 per cent respectively while consumer discretionaries was the only sector in the red – down by 1.1 per cent.

Topping ASX stocks with news was Dateline Resources (ASX:DTR) off the back of its gold project in California.

ANNOUNCEMENTS YOU MAY’VE MISSED

Recently listed pathology network Australian Clinical Labs (ASX:ACL) upgraded its prospectus earnings guidance. Its FY21 net profit forecast is between $82 million and $85.4 million, a 10 to 15 per cent gain from the previous $74.5 million estimate.

On the other hand seafood company New Zealand King Salmon (ASX:NZK) advised investors trading had been problematic in recent months. The company said fish size and biomass had come in smaller after farming issues although it said these issues were being rectified.

Live Verdue (ASX:LV1) hired former L’Oreal Managing Director Mark Tucker to the board. The company said his contribution would be immense and was looking forward to him growing its “8 Seeds” brand.

Air and water purifier Purifloh (ASX:PO3) said it could help stop leaks of COVID-19 from quarantine hotels to the community. The company claimed its devices could kill 99.9 per cent of airborne biological and chemical contaminants and be installed and maintained for under $5 per day.

Environmental Clean Technologies (ASX:ECT) signed a coal supply agreement with Energy Australia to supply lignite to the Yallourn power station. The deal runs for five years and covers 50,000 tonnes of lignite per annum.

PainChek (ASX:PCK) reached 127,000 licensed Australian Residential Aged Care beds – of which 49,000 were signed up in the last 2 months. It named BUPA, Estia Health (ASX:EHE) and Catholic Healthcare as some of the new clients and says it now covers close to 60 per cent of all Australian aged care providers.

TRADING HALTS

Friday

Straker Translation (ASX:STG) – capital raising

Castillo Copper (ASX:CCZ) – capital raising

Monday

1414 Degrees (ASX:14D) – management update

IXUP (ASX:IXU) – acquisition

Bryah Resources (ASX:BYH) – capital raising

CZR Resources (ASX:CZR) – capital raising

Neometals (ASX:NMT) – project update

Riedel Resources (ASX:RIE) – capital raising

Australian Pacific Coal (ASX:AQC) – modification application

