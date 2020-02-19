Home Finance K-TIG enters carbon steel market, closes in on 52-week high
Barry Stroman Written by: Posted on: February 19, 2021

K-TIG enters carbon steel market, closes in on 52-week high

Category: Finance

Welding technology manufacturer K-TIG (ASX:KTG) is set to enter the US$800 billion carbon steel market, after successfully developing welding procedures … Read More

The post K-TIG enters carbon steel market, closes in on 52-week high appeared first on Stockhead.

