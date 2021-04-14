Kip Adams and his five-person team have switched affiliations to LPL Financial from Kestra Financial. The team manages $800 million, which includes retirement, advisory and brokerage assets.

The group, based in Fort Worth, Texas, serve as the retirement and private wealth leaders for Gus Bates Insurance & Investments, a division of Hub International Texas.

Adams has 15 years of experience and had been affiliated with Kestra since 2007, according to his BrokerCheck record.

The team includes advisers Blake Hiett and Spencer Stilwell, senior account manager Susan Blassingame and two additional staff members.

Physical changes to the office are the new normal



The post Indie adviser managing $800 million moves to LPL from Kestra appeared first on InvestmentNews.