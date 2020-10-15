Pacific Northwest Retirement Planners, a hybrid managing $220 million and based in Portland, Oregon, has switched affiliations to LPL Financial from KMS Financial Services, which is part of Advisor Group.
Father-and-son advisers Tom and Bill Smothers manage the firm, along with Tom’s son Bryan, who serves as office manager. Most of the firm’s clients are located in southeast Alaska.
Pacific will use the corporate registered investment advisory platform of LPL, as well as its broker-dealer.
[More: LPL cuts Morningstar reporting tool at more than two dozen offices]
The post Hybrid managing $220 million moves to LPL from Advisor Group appeared first on InvestmentNews.
As our second lead editor, Cindy Hamilton covers health, fitness and other wellness topics. She is also instrumental in making sure the content on the site is clear and accurate for our readers. Cindy received a BA and an MA from NYU.