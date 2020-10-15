Home Finance Hybrid managing $220 million moves to LPL from Advisor Group
October 15, 2020

Pacific Northwest Retirement Planners, a hybrid managing $220 million and based in Portland, Oregon, has switched affiliations to LPL Financial from KMS Financial Services, which is part of Advisor Group.

Father-and-son advisers Tom and Bill Smothers manage the firm, along with Tom’s son Bryan, who serves as office manager. Most of the firm’s clients are located in southeast Alaska.

Pacific will use the corporate registered investment advisory platform of LPL, as well as its broker-dealer.

