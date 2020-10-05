Reason Financial Group, a seven-person hybrid team managing $200 million in San Diego, has changed its affiliation to LPL Financial from Avantax Wealth Management, a unit of Blucora.

Reason will use LPL as its custodian as well as its broker-dealer. Merit Financial Group, a registered investment advisory firm in San Clemente, California, will provide a variety of RIA services.

Reason was founded by Steve Pollock and Sean Storck, who are assisted by five team members, including tax strategists and financial planners.

The post Hybrid managing $200 million switches to LPL from Avantax appeared first on InvestmentNews.