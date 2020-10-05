Reason Financial Group, a seven-person hybrid team managing $200 million in San Diego, has changed its affiliation to LPL Financial from Avantax Wealth Management, a unit of Blucora.
Reason will use LPL as its custodian as well as its broker-dealer. Merit Financial Group, a registered investment advisory firm in San Clemente, California, will provide a variety of RIA services.
Reason was founded by Steve Pollock and Sean Storck, who are assisted by five team members, including tax strategists and financial planners.
[More: LPL cuts Morningstar reporting tool at more than two dozen offices]
The post Hybrid managing $200 million switches to LPL from Avantax appeared first on InvestmentNews.
As our second lead editor, Cindy Hamilton covers health, fitness and other wellness topics. She is also instrumental in making sure the content on the site is clear and accurate for our readers. Cindy received a BA and an MA from NYU.