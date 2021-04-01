Home Finance Gold Digger: Let’s meet the new small cap gold class of 2021
The gold price may have languished slightly in 2021, but the number of gold IPOs certainly has not.

Here’s what the newest ASX gold explorers are doing, where they are doing it, and why investors should care.

 

KINCORA COPPER (ASX:KCC)

The dual listed explorer’s main focus is ‘Trundle’, the only brownfield project held by a listed junior in the porphyry-rich Macquarie Arc in NSW, part of the Lachlan Fold Belt (LFB).

Trundle sits in the same rocks as from the mammoth Northparkes copper-gold operation, which is Australia’s second-largest porphyry mine hosting 4.5Mt copper and 5.5Moz gold.

Over 92% of prior drilling at Trundle had been to less than 50 metres depth with just 11 holes beyond 300 metres (0.5% of holes drilled).

Kincora’s first hole hit 51m at 1.17 g/t gold and 0.54 per cent copper from 39m, including a higher grade 20.5m section grading 1.94 g/t gold and 1.18% copper from 57.6m.

“It’s not often you see such high grades near surface within a porphyry environment,” said Kincora’s John Holliday, who was also principal discoverer of the world-class Cadia deposit.

With $12m in the bank, the company plans to drill a minimum of over 17,000m across three projects in the LFB in the next 12 months as part of a much larger 34,000m drilling program.

Two rigs are currently spinning at Trundle, with assay results expected shortly. Advanced preparations are being made for drilling at the ‘Nyngan’ and ‘Fairholme’ projects.

 

AUSTRALIAN GOLD AND COPPER (ASX:AGC)

AGC also holds three advanced gold and copper projects in the Lachlan Fold Belt of NSW.

It’s near term plan is to move the drill rig as quickly as possible across seven near surface gold and copper targets.

The explorer has already completed three drilling programs since IPO, with first results expected in the coming weeks.

 

MEDALLION METALS (ASX:MM8)

The explorer is prepping a big 32km-long drilling program to grow resources at the 674,000oz Ravensthorpe gold project.

Drilling of known deposits only goes to ~300m below surface, “which is relatively shallow for Archean gold lodes”, the company says.

“We’re looking forward to commencing the first significant drilling at the project in many years and the reporting of drill results during the next quarter, which I’m confident will contribute to rapidly expanding our existing mineral resources,” managing director Paul Bennett said March 25.

 

BASTION MINERALS (ASX:BMO)

The Chile-focused gold and copper explorer has three projects including ‘Capote’.

Capote is home to the historic San Juan gold mine, where 500,000 ounces of gold was produced at an ore grade of 40 grams per tonne through to 1954.

That’s a very, very high grade gold operation.

Capote has been untouched for almost 70 years and never explored by modern means.

Existing resources are ‘open’ in all directions, the company says.

“In the coming months, we will deploy a systematic exploration program, including detailed geological mapping, surface geochemistry, airborne magnetic and hyperspectral data,” the company says.

“We are confident this will provide a new perspective and help unlock the potential of one of Chile’s great high-grade gold mining districts at Capote.”

 

TULLA RESOURCES (ASX:TUL)

The explorer/project developer’s key asset is a 50% interest in the 4.24moz Central Norseman gold project, a historic gold operation in the Goldfields of WA.

The other 50% is held by Pantoro (ASX:PNR) which acquired that interest from Tulla via a farm‑in and joint venture agreement (FJVA).

Once Pantoro has sole funded the first $50m of exploration spending, the two companies will form a JV to bring this monster project into production.

The seven-year, Phase One project at Central Norseman would cost $89m to build and produce an average 108,000oz per year.

Less than 30% of existing resources have been considered for Phase One.

And at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,281/oz — placing it in the bottom half of the cost curve for Australian/New Zealand gold mines – Central Norseman could be a real money-maker.

Between five and seven drill rigs are now on site to double the ore reserve (from ~600Koz to ~1.2Moz) through 100,000 metres of additional drilling.

 

AURIC MINING (ASX:AWJ)

The explorer owns three projects in the WA goldfields including ‘Munda’, which has a current inferred resource estimate of 173,700oz gold.

Shortly after buying Munda in September last year Auric realised the resource could be substantially upgraded.

A 27-hole drilling program, which started the day after Auric listed on the ASX in February, was recently completed with a total of 3664m drilled.

Assay results have now been received for 14 of the 27 holes.

They include an intercept of 13m at 14.62g/t from 60m depth, which in turn included 1m at 137.4g/t from 65m – one of the best hits ever returned from Munda, Auric says.

Assay results are pending for the final 13 holes.

 

OZAURUM RESOURCES (ASX:OZM)

The explorer listed on the ASX in February.

On March 15 it announced shallow and high grade gold hits from early stage drilling at ‘Mulgabbie North’ in WA.

Highlights included 4m at 6.3g/t from 48m to end of hole.

These first 31 holes are just the beginning of OzAurum’s initial 30,000m AC drilling campaign, it says.

“The company is excited that we have intersected these high-grade AC intercepts so early on in our large-scale drilling campaign,” chief exec Andrew Pumphrey says.

“This new zone of gold mineralisation discovered by aircore drilling is situated 100m west of our current RC drilling at Mulgabbie North.

“This area is under transported cover that has prevented previous effective exploration, and now represents a significant exploration opportunity for the company.”

 

MAMBA EXPLORATION (ASX:M24)

Mamba has gold and nickel exploration projects in WA.

Managing director Mike Dunbar is a proven mine finder and builder — he was involved in the discovery and development of the +2moz Thunderbox gold mine, the delineation and development of the +1Moz Dalgaranga gold mine, and the discovery and delineation of the +1Moz Glenburgh gold deposit.

There’s more, but we’ve run out of space.

The Darling Range project – a proverbial stone’s throw from Chalice’s (ASX:CHN) world-class Julimar nickel-copper-PGE discovery — will be the first of the company’s four projects to receive attention.

The Great Southern project, home of the historic Calyerup Creek gold mine (where past gold intersections include 9m at 4.71 grams per tonne gold, 9m at 2.63g/t and 5m at 4.77g/t), will also be drilled early in the piece.

Winners & Losers

Here’s how ASX-listed gold & silver stocks are performing:

Scroll or swipe to reveal table. Click headings to sort. Best viewed on a laptop

CODECOMPANY1 WEEK RETURN %1 MONTH RETURN %6 MONTH RETURN %1 YEAR RETURN %PRICE MARKET CAP
DDD3D Resources Limited-172115050.005 $ 16,291,674.41
ADTAdriatic Metals-1-4-101112.07 $ 371,902,157.58
A1GAfrican Gold238754770.27 $ 24,585,617.88
AGCAGC000.17 $ 11,513,638.28
ALYAlchemy Resource0-18-22300.014 $ 8,739,164.89
AL8Alderan Resource1-21-453180.071 $ 21,749,699.72
ARNAldoro Resources44292102650.31 $ 18,722,220.83
AQIAlicanto Min-8-4-291610.12 $ 37,595,508.02
AQXAlice Queen-21-39-51360.019 $ 19,738,144.24
ALKAlkane Resources11-50150.71 $ 410,818,272.00
AGSAlliance Resources0-8-221040.17 $ 35,362,912.78
AMEAlto Metals Limited87-10490.079 $ 35,120,259.33
ANLAmani Gold500-2500.0015 $ 16,180,495.12
ANXAnax Metals13-81869500.07 $ 24,162,688.41
ADNAndromeda Metals-14-9847680.295 $ 648,218,348.10
AARAnglo Australian02-3910.098 $ 57,722,821.63
AGGAngloGold Ashanti48-23-35.71 $ 501,347,639.30
AWVAnova Metals020-82030.024 $ 34,394,260.80
AAUAntilles Gold201633760.1 $ 19,514,164.90
AOPApollo Consolidated-7-103860.325 $ 93,801,691.75
AXEArcher Materials-8-12674000.85 $ 194,391,429.56
ARLArdea Resources-12-1621090.46 $ 56,175,056.08
ADVArdiden-513-285000.018 $ 36,453,408.28
ARVArtemis Resources61-212950.083 $ 85,257,323.78
AAJAruma Resources-14-13-591030.061 $ 6,993,421.18
AMIAurelia Metals2-3-22620.38 $ 456,700,814.25
AWJAuric Mining20170.21 $ 8,503,495.98
AUCAusgold Limited-74323550.05 $ 65,017,477.05
AMGAusmex Mining Gp0-222230.049 $ 27,160,493.17
AYMAustralia United Min-10-102008000.009 $ 16,583,197.37
AUTAuteco Minerals-2-17-404120.087 $ 137,911,746.37
AVWAvira Resources336003000.008 $ 11,000,320.00
AZSAzure Minerals-93734820.32 $ 92,425,716.30
BDCBardoc Gold-1-1-6470.072 $ 124,938,531.07
BARBarra Resources-9-9-26820.02 $ 14,229,770.12
BATBattery Minerals-12-21643600.023 $ 46,949,291.44
BBXBBX Minerals-5-13-461890.26 $ 108,515,214.75
BCNBeacon Minerals-6-4-4430.034 $ 121,693,088.29
BGLBellevue Gold-517-181110.845 $ 667,897,591.14
BNZBenzmining-1-180.745 $ 22,503,983.25
BRVBig River Gold-10-121500.4 $ 85,535,995.35
BC8Black Cat Syndicate87-71380.715 $ 77,805,680.24
BRBBreaker Res NL-5-2-11580.205 $ 65,168,185.80
BTRBrightstar Resources-17-195618500.039 $ 17,150,279.80
BYHBryah Resources14822350.067 $ 10,440,754.54
BNRBulletin Res0013120.07 $ 12,550,515.18
CAICalidus Resources-11-5-34860.39 $ 135,232,339.83
CBYCanterbury Resources5-4-12920.115 $ 12,864,497.66
CMMCapricorn Metals01-18451.52 $ 485,455,677.87
CWXCarawine Resources-12-28-2920.25 $ 29,400,273.54
CSTCastile Resources726-271930.22 $ 42,937,676.02
CDTCastle Minerals-2122-151750.011 $ 8,057,509.00
CYLCatalyst Metals310-1972.03 $ 196,099,967.39
CXUCauldron Energy01532250.039 $ 16,723,981.94
CAZCazaly Resources-2-5-151160.041 $ 15,010,643.95
CLACelsius Resource3-22333000.04 $ 32,568,069.00
CHNChalice Mining16191108705.48 $ 1,794,827,073.81
CELChallenger Exp00402620.315 $ 162,966,017.81
CHZChesser Resources-9-14-362130.15 $ 67,626,093.75
CTOCitigold Corp08185500.013 $ 35,368,751.72
CGNCrater Gold Min00911630.021 $ 25,777,413.21
CY5Cygnus Gold Limited-3-6-113020.165 $ 17,831,566.17
DCNDacian Gold-7-90-600.34 $ 267,750,070.83
DTMDart Mining NL-12-12-153280.145 $ 14,492,094.02
DTRDateline Resources0100331000.004 $ 26,220,234.23
DEGDe Grey Mining-413-143441.04 $ 1,270,010,795.09
DLCDelecta Limited17817400.007 $ 7,060,348.44
DGODGO Gold Limited-56-7722.98 $ 219,919,726.52
DCXDiscovex Res80-131330.007 $ 15,411,984.46
DREDrednought Resources1125-205670.02 $ 42,975,101.38
DEXDuke Exploration1-60.34 $ 20,514,583.74
E2ME2 Metals0-20223000.3 $ 44,296,729.77
EM2Eagle Mountain3934956770.645 $ 113,622,634.06
EMREmerald Res NL-2-1331550.79 $ 396,855,849.39
ERMEmmerson Resources-1914-13-110.073 $ 37,367,886.68
EMUEMU NL0-23231520.053 $ 23,417,496.47
ENREncounter Resources0-6-16860.16 $ 50,490,192.48
EVNEvolution Mining-30-27104.21 $ 6,971,361,706.80
FFXFirefinch0-7393570.215 $ 164,274,103.77
FFRFirefly Resources-82-225780.115 $ 33,807,348.30
FAUFirst Au00-111430.017 $ 9,200,681.31
FMLFocus Minerals-8-16-33810.28 $ 52,083,341.03
GMLGateway Mining4-3471800.028 $ 51,398,161.20
GBZGBM Rsources2-9-291160.1 $ 42,435,769.88
GIBGibb River Diamonds-612702540.085 $ 16,920,755.60
GRLGodolphin Resources5-9-13860.195 $ 16,401,532.29
GMNGold Mountain-7-5-3-220.039 $ 29,750,496.96
GORGold Road Res-9-7-22-181.13 $ 968,968,701.80
GEDGolden Deeps10-8-27380.011 $ 7,748,514.40
G88Golden Mile Res8488442680.092 $ 11,538,521.22
GMRGolden Rim Resources1111-411000.01 $ 24,033,147.11
GSMGolden State Mining0-3-42570.14 $ 10,265,311.25
GNMGreat Northern-18-25-50800.009 $ 10,579,196.04
GSNGreat Southern-11-26-48530.055 $ 25,481,143.52
GBRGreatbould Resources0-24-22360.035 $ 9,413,436.28
GTRGti Resources014145000.024 $ 14,179,395.96
GULGullewa Limited4-8-22950.078 $ 14,225,101.80
GWRGWR Group0-12313640.255 $ 77,210,542.97
HMXHammer Metals-3-291176420.089 $ 67,507,811.28
HWKHawkstone Mng101021410000.044 $ 71,914,772.16
HAWHawthorn Resources-18-38-47-300.05 $ 16,675,780.65
HXGHexagon Energy-5-3731970.095 $ 36,116,672.30
HRZHorizon511-12750.11 $ 62,477,272.00
HRNHorizon Gold-15-5-13890.375 $ 32,924,530.13
HCHHot Chili-2-751810.041 $ 122,741,042.56
IPTImpact Minerals-40-83600.023 $ 40,960,388.14
IDAIndiana Resources0-9673270.08 $ 23,256,302.98
IVRInvestigator Res-7-18555330.076 $ 97,972,048.92
KAIKairos Minerals311-475640.031 $ 48,616,786.80
KAUKaiser Reef0-23-171620.34 $ 32,914,840.36
KZRKalamazoo Resources2-3-38160.43 $ 56,433,816.62
KGMKalnorth Gold0003330.013 $ 11,625,120.78
KCNKingsgate Consolid.3-831460.88 $ 193,423,178.70
KRMKingsrose Mining-4-1516470.044 $ 32,850,330.84
KSNKingston Resources510-81000.22 $ 65,219,247.58
KWRKingwest Resources-4-33-19-60.11 $ 18,097,991.01
KTAKrakatoa Resources-3-5-40880.06 $ 17,015,950.00
LNYLaneway Res-8-8-21830.055 $ 18,875,329.67
LEXLefroy Exploration891064106971.28 $ 150,612,132.09
LCYLegacy Iron Ore0-3220014000.015 $ 89,666,339.24
LCLLos Cerros Limited04-155040.145 $ 68,320,672.25
MAUMagnetic Resources17411681.6 $ 338,308,205.01
MKGMako Gold-6-11-71660.093 $ 23,151,744.18
MSRManas Res-14002000.006 $ 16,561,641.59
MHCManhattan Corp-12-12-672750.015 $ 19,894,180.40
MKRManuka Resources.15-2-40.45 $ 41,988,088.80
MEUMarmota Limited-2-5-13500.042 $ 41,646,948.67
MVLMarvel Gold Limited1715-51270.055 $ 27,975,423.19
MZZMatador Mining-7-8-371070.28 $ 48,638,606.52
MATMatsa Resources-6-16-41-200.077 $ 20,878,296.59
MMLMedusa Mining-2-15-4710.795 $ 162,141,174.78
MEGMegado0-110.17 $ 6,731,801.67
MCTMetalicity Limited08-434000.013 $ 22,972,615.32
MLSMetals Australia025251500.0025 $ 10,477,258.94
MTCMetalstech-19-13-211830.13 $ 19,786,631.13
MEIMeteoric Resources-8-14205000.06 $ 76,257,909.26
MDIMiddle Island Res-420-27960.27 $ 31,807,417.20
MRRMinrex Resources-4-8-151200.022 $ 12,125,015.21
M2RMiramar700.23 $ 9,290,054.40
MTHMithril Resources-5-10-362000.018 $ 42,304,194.74
MOHMoho Resources-90-24430.08 $ 8,450,727.46
MRZMont Royal Resources2-4-251080.27 $ 8,966,934.90
MGVMusgrave Minerals-310-352710.33 $ 170,631,343.68
NAGNagambie Resources2536341080.075 $ 40,494,520.03
NMLNavarre Minerals-10-4-16990.135 $ 73,742,690.39
NESNelson Resources.-26-13412290.1 $ 15,168,069.84
NAENew Age Exploration4886000.014 $ 17,073,600.74
NCMNewcrest Mining12-19925.22 $ 19,958,214,278.64
NPMNewpeak Metals-1725-17250.0025 $ 17,022,483.89
NXMNexus Minerals-4-13-11280.091 $ 22,217,802.06
NSTNorthern Star-5-4-28-79.77 $ 11,029,435,080.12
NSMNorthstaw-5-1100.41 $ 16,600,000.00
NWMNorwest Minerals-11-46-440.084 $ 9,142,575.04
NVANova Minerals614655110.165 $ 275,541,196.76
NUSNusantara Resources48-10220.28 $ 64,196,441.96
OKROkapi Resources0-802720.175 $ 7,869,763.13
OKUOklo Resources-17-13-46-290.145 $ 73,084,322.74
OBMOra Banda Mining02-321400.25 $ 206,344,379.47
OAUOra Gold Limited-5-5-131100.021 $ 17,657,749.66
ONXOrminex2467130.036 $ 19,471,848.30
PAKPacific American Hld4914640.024 $ 7,646,037.60
PNMPacific Nickel Mines-4-217-550.045 $ 6,739,856.46
PNRPantoro Limited-3-5-71220.195 $ 267,595,663.32
PF1Pathfinder Resources-4-60.225 $ 11,436,563.70
PUAPeak Minerals0-17-222150.025 $ 14,138,161.00
PKOPeako Limited0-4-312350.025 $ 4,993,408.60
PRUPerseus Mining-5-5-19191.1 $ 1,312,308,850.90
PNXPNX Metals Limited-13-13-30400.007 $ 25,565,354.58
PDIPredictive Disc-1321511670.075 $ 76,280,391.15
PRXProdigy Gold NL217-3000.048 $ 27,870,125.09
PRSProspech Limited-14-2300.12 $ 8,127,573.63
PURPursuit Minerals123457728340.083 $ 64,730,478.82
RDNRaiden Resources-4-8574500.022 $ 25,458,366.80
RMSRamelius Resources-519-27501.51 $ 1,200,675,467.35
RNDRand Mining-2-6-28-31.5 $ 90,222,712.50
REDRed 5 Limited2-7-44-170.16 $ 343,512,103.91
RMXRed Mount Min0-8384500.011 $ 13,764,547.38
RVRRed River Resources-2-6683520.235 $ 121,676,976.25
RDSRedstone Resources0-27-311750.011 $ 7,908,989.69
RRLRegis Resources-2-5-40-182.99 $ 1,488,484,899.50
RSGResolute Mining-29-31-52-450.445 $ 485,712,790.64
RMLResolution Minerals40-41-400.026 $ 11,014,741.43
REZResourc & En Grp-13-5673440.04 $ 17,267,231.56
RGLRiversgold101504890.053 $ 20,776,194.19
RXLRox Resources-712-281240.038 $ 89,836,338.73
S2RS2 Resources-9-3-361130.16 $ 50,382,588.64
SBRSabre Resources10-21-454500.055 $ 9,256,850.07
SFMSanta Fe Minerals-8-2015800.092 $ 7,281,878.90
SMISantana Minerals4-10-36-230.135 $ 15,394,405.86
STNSaturn Metals7-2-41320.395 $ 42,843,481.45
SI6SI6 Metals Limited6-144611670.019 $ 25,074,229.75
SIHSihayo Gold Limited-149-501490.012 $ 44,225,536.96
SLRSilver Lake Resource-56-34111.53 $ 1,317,955,095.93
SVLSilver Mines Limited-2-5111920.21 $ 249,342,240.63
SNGSiren Gold-5-120.355 $ 21,190,639.40
SKYSKY Metals3-319-160.16 $ 36,997,474.20
SAUSouthern Gold5-5-25-250.09 $ 19,839,574.31
SSRSSR Mining Inc.-11-2918.75 $ 330,861,724.62
SBMSt Barbara Limited-1-3-32-52.02 $ 1,391,266,745.39
SVYStavely Minerals15-1325580.068 $ 153,967,256.68
STKStrickland Metals-9-22-661100.021 $ 8,844,181.94
SLZSultan Resources-100-211530.19 $ 13,559,205.86
SPQSuperior Resources-89205400.012 $ 15,194,693.70
SRNSurefire Rescs NL4122727000.028 $ 28,526,170.66
TLMTalisman Mining10170850.115 $ 21,462,264.28
TAMTanami Gold NL-1-436900.08 $ 94,007,763.68
TARTaruga Minerals4-2-245710.047 $ 21,031,269.28
TMXTerrain Minerals010-272670.011 $ 8,093,371.10
TSOTesoro Resources-3-3-365820.195 $ 94,909,562.85
TMZThomson Res-8-2814512970.115 $ 45,629,378.88
THRThor Mining PLC-7-7-181800.014 $ 6,329,077.72
TIETietto Minerals-41-32820.345 $ 156,952,732.32
TTMTitan Minerals-13-13-23490.1 $ 112,805,790.97
TINTnt Mines Limited-110-202060.165 $ 15,427,712.00
TNRTorian Resources-8-211304990.046 $ 36,131,733.16
TBRTribune Res-15-2555.33 $ 279,654,850.41
TRYTroy Resources0-9-23-70.069 $ 53,787,027.53
TRMTruscott Mining Corp0-28313200.021 $ 2,686,772.42
TSCTwenty Seven Co.0-14-14500.006 $ 10,631,604.40
VANVango Mining-767-12-260.085 $ 88,864,470.89
VMCVenus Metals Cor-3-5-18370.185 $ 29,460,343.19
VKAViking Mines-2-71968460.041 $ 36,405,892.80
VRCVolt Resources-18-781800.014 $ 33,324,593.41
WAFWest African Res-52-23980.82 $ 675,531,624.38
WWIWest Wits Mining14231438000.09 $ 120,490,850.83
WGXWestgold Resources.-20-1382.05 $ 845,591,263.65
WCNWhite Cliff Min-10-5506200.018 $ 9,826,731.58
WRMWhite Rock Min-3-5-6410.565 $ 40,713,138.48
WMXWiluna Mining Corp-2-15-4390.985 $ 122,901,751.89
XTCXantippe Res00-3300.002 $ 8,149,128.80
YRLYandal Resources-53712080.41 $ 38,449,271.10
ZNCZenith Minerals-4-1552830.115 $ 33,851,403.45
ZAGZuleika Gold-3-1636900.038 $ 15,583,548.17
ICGInca Minerals20291004720.12 $ 46,160,000.00
NMRNative Mineral Resources03642420.32 $ 9,230,000.00
XAMXanadu Mines347441460.072 $ 80,860,000.00
OZMOzaurum Resources13-8-13-130.17 $ 8,800,000.00
ASOAston Minerals3521118011780.115 $ 96,070,000.00
MBKMetal Bank0-8371300.012 $ 17,060,000.00
AGCAustralian Gold & Copper00-15-150.17 $ 11,190,000.00
BMOBastion Minerals-16-2-2-20.18
KCCKincora Copper-12-14-14-140.21
M24Mamba Exploration-1010-18-180.27 $ 9,990,000.00
MM8Medallion Metals-2-15-15-150.28
PGDPeregrine Gold11-6-6-60.3
TRNTorrens Mining-9-17-53-530.145 $ 9,980,000.00


The post Gold Digger: Let’s meet the new small cap gold class of 2021 appeared first on Stockhead.

