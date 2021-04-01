Gold Digger: Let’s meet the new small cap gold class of 2021

The gold price may have languished slightly in 2021, but the number of gold IPOs certainly has not.
Here’s what the newest ASX gold explorers are doing, where they are doing it, and why investors should care.
KINCORA COPPER (ASX:KCC)
The dual listed explorer’s main focus is ‘Trundle’, the only brownfield project held by a listed junior in the porphyry-rich Macquarie Arc in NSW, part of the Lachlan Fold Belt (LFB).
Trundle sits in the same rocks as from the mammoth Northparkes copper-gold operation, which is Australia’s second-largest porphyry mine hosting 4.5Mt copper and 5.5Moz gold.
Over 92% of prior drilling at Trundle had been to less than 50 metres depth with just 11 holes beyond 300 metres (0.5% of holes drilled).
Kincora’s first hole hit 51m at 1.17 g/t gold and 0.54 per cent copper from 39m, including a higher grade 20.5m section grading 1.94 g/t gold and 1.18% copper from 57.6m.
“It’s not often you see such high grades near surface within a porphyry environment,” said Kincora’s John Holliday, who was also principal discoverer of the world-class Cadia deposit.
With $12m in the bank, the company plans to drill a minimum of over 17,000m across three projects in the LFB in the next 12 months as part of a much larger 34,000m drilling program.
Two rigs are currently spinning at Trundle, with assay results expected shortly. Advanced preparations are being made for drilling at the ‘Nyngan’ and ‘Fairholme’ projects.
AUSTRALIAN GOLD AND COPPER (ASX:AGC)
AGC also holds three advanced gold and copper projects in the Lachlan Fold Belt of NSW.
It’s near term plan is to move the drill rig as quickly as possible across seven near surface gold and copper targets.
The explorer has already completed three drilling programs since IPO, with first results expected in the coming weeks.
MEDALLION METALS (ASX:MM8)
The explorer is prepping a big 32km-long drilling program to grow resources at the 674,000oz Ravensthorpe gold project.
Drilling of known deposits only goes to ~300m below surface, “which is relatively shallow for Archean gold lodes”, the company says.
“We’re looking forward to commencing the first significant drilling at the project in many years and the reporting of drill results during the next quarter, which I’m confident will contribute to rapidly expanding our existing mineral resources,” managing director Paul Bennett said March 25.
BASTION MINERALS (ASX:BMO)
The Chile-focused gold and copper explorer has three projects including ‘Capote’.
Capote is home to the historic San Juan gold mine, where 500,000 ounces of gold was produced at an ore grade of 40 grams per tonne through to 1954.
That’s a very, very high grade gold operation.
Capote has been untouched for almost 70 years and never explored by modern means.
Existing resources are ‘open’ in all directions, the company says.
“In the coming months, we will deploy a systematic exploration program, including detailed geological mapping, surface geochemistry, airborne magnetic and hyperspectral data,” the company says.
“We are confident this will provide a new perspective and help unlock the potential of one of Chile’s great high-grade gold mining districts at Capote.”
TULLA RESOURCES (ASX:TUL)
The explorer/project developer’s key asset is a 50% interest in the 4.24moz Central Norseman gold project, a historic gold operation in the Goldfields of WA.
The other 50% is held by Pantoro (ASX:PNR) which acquired that interest from Tulla via a farm‑in and joint venture agreement (FJVA).
Once Pantoro has sole funded the first $50m of exploration spending, the two companies will form a JV to bring this monster project into production.
The seven-year, Phase One project at Central Norseman would cost $89m to build and produce an average 108,000oz per year.
Less than 30% of existing resources have been considered for Phase One.
And at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,281/oz — placing it in the bottom half of the cost curve for Australian/New Zealand gold mines – Central Norseman could be a real money-maker.
Between five and seven drill rigs are now on site to double the ore reserve (from ~600Koz to ~1.2Moz) through 100,000 metres of additional drilling.
AURIC MINING (ASX:AWJ)
The explorer owns three projects in the WA goldfields including ‘Munda’, which has a current inferred resource estimate of 173,700oz gold.
Shortly after buying Munda in September last year Auric realised the resource could be substantially upgraded.
A 27-hole drilling program, which started the day after Auric listed on the ASX in February, was recently completed with a total of 3664m drilled.
Assay results have now been received for 14 of the 27 holes.
They include an intercept of 13m at 14.62g/t from 60m depth, which in turn included 1m at 137.4g/t from 65m – one of the best hits ever returned from Munda, Auric says.
Assay results are pending for the final 13 holes.
OZAURUM RESOURCES (ASX:OZM)
The explorer listed on the ASX in February.
On March 15 it announced shallow and high grade gold hits from early stage drilling at ‘Mulgabbie North’ in WA.
Highlights included 4m at 6.3g/t from 48m to end of hole.
These first 31 holes are just the beginning of OzAurum’s initial 30,000m AC drilling campaign, it says.
“The company is excited that we have intersected these high-grade AC intercepts so early on in our large-scale drilling campaign,” chief exec Andrew Pumphrey says.
“This new zone of gold mineralisation discovered by aircore drilling is situated 100m west of our current RC drilling at Mulgabbie North.
“This area is under transported cover that has prevented previous effective exploration, and now represents a significant exploration opportunity for the company.”
MAMBA EXPLORATION (ASX:M24)
Mamba has gold and nickel exploration projects in WA.
Managing director Mike Dunbar is a proven mine finder and builder — he was involved in the discovery and development of the +2moz Thunderbox gold mine, the delineation and development of the +1Moz Dalgaranga gold mine, and the discovery and delineation of the +1Moz Glenburgh gold deposit.
There’s more, but we’ve run out of space.
The Darling Range project – a proverbial stone’s throw from Chalice’s (ASX:CHN) world-class Julimar nickel-copper-PGE discovery — will be the first of the company’s four projects to receive attention.
The Great Southern project, home of the historic Calyerup Creek gold mine (where past gold intersections include 9m at 4.71 grams per tonne gold, 9m at 2.63g/t and 5m at 4.77g/t), will also be drilled early in the piece.
Winners & Losers
Here’s how ASX-listed gold & silver stocks are performing:
Scroll or swipe to reveal table. Click headings to sort. Best viewed on a laptop
|CODE
|COMPANY
|1 WEEK RETURN %
|1 MONTH RETURN %
|6 MONTH RETURN %
|1 YEAR RETURN %
|PRICE
| MARKET CAP
|DDD
|3D Resources Limited
|-17
|21
|1
|505
|0.005
| $ 16,291,674.41
|ADT
|Adriatic Metals
|-1
|-4
|-10
|111
|2.07
| $ 371,902,157.58
|A1G
|African Gold
|2
|38
|75
|477
|0.27
| $ 24,585,617.88
|AGC
|AGC
|0
|0
|0.17
| $ 11,513,638.28
|ALY
|Alchemy Resource
|0
|-18
|-22
|30
|0.014
| $ 8,739,164.89
|AL8
|Alderan Resource
|1
|-21
|-45
|318
|0.071
| $ 21,749,699.72
|ARN
|Aldoro Resources
|44
|29
|210
|265
|0.31
| $ 18,722,220.83
|AQI
|Alicanto Min
|-8
|-4
|-29
|161
|0.12
| $ 37,595,508.02
|AQX
|Alice Queen
|-21
|-39
|-51
|36
|0.019
| $ 19,738,144.24
|ALK
|Alkane Resources
|1
|1
|-50
|15
|0.71
| $ 410,818,272.00
|AGS
|Alliance Resources
|0
|-8
|-22
|104
|0.17
| $ 35,362,912.78
|AME
|Alto Metals Limited
|8
|7
|-10
|49
|0.079
| $ 35,120,259.33
|ANL
|Amani Gold
|50
|0
|-25
|0
|0.0015
| $ 16,180,495.12
|ANX
|Anax Metals
|13
|-8
|186
|950
|0.07
| $ 24,162,688.41
|ADN
|Andromeda Metals
|-14
|-9
|84
|768
|0.295
| $ 648,218,348.10
|AAR
|Anglo Australian
|0
|2
|-39
|1
|0.098
| $ 57,722,821.63
|AGG
|AngloGold Ashanti
|4
|8
|-23
|-3
|5.71
| $ 501,347,639.30
|AWV
|Anova Metals
|0
|20
|-8
|203
|0.024
| $ 34,394,260.80
|AAU
|Antilles Gold
|2
|0
|163
|376
|0.1
| $ 19,514,164.90
|AOP
|Apollo Consolidated
|-7
|-10
|3
|86
|0.325
| $ 93,801,691.75
|AXE
|Archer Materials
|-8
|-12
|67
|400
|0.85
| $ 194,391,429.56
|ARL
|Ardea Resources
|-12
|-16
|2
|109
|0.46
| $ 56,175,056.08
|ADV
|Ardiden
|-5
|13
|-28
|500
|0.018
| $ 36,453,408.28
|ARV
|Artemis Resources
|6
|1
|-21
|295
|0.083
| $ 85,257,323.78
|AAJ
|Aruma Resources
|-14
|-13
|-59
|103
|0.061
| $ 6,993,421.18
|AMI
|Aurelia Metals
|2
|-3
|-22
|62
|0.38
| $ 456,700,814.25
|AWJ
|Auric Mining
|20
|17
|0.21
| $ 8,503,495.98
|AUC
|Ausgold Limited
|-7
|4
|32
|355
|0.05
| $ 65,017,477.05
|AMG
|Ausmex Mining Gp
|0
|-22
|2
|23
|0.049
| $ 27,160,493.17
|AYM
|Australia United Min
|-10
|-10
|200
|800
|0.009
| $ 16,583,197.37
|AUT
|Auteco Minerals
|-2
|-17
|-40
|412
|0.087
| $ 137,911,746.37
|AVW
|Avira Resources
|33
|60
|0
|300
|0.008
| $ 11,000,320.00
|AZS
|Azure Minerals
|-9
|3
|73
|482
|0.32
| $ 92,425,716.30
|BDC
|Bardoc Gold
|-1
|-1
|-6
|47
|0.072
| $ 124,938,531.07
|BAR
|Barra Resources
|-9
|-9
|-26
|82
|0.02
| $ 14,229,770.12
|BAT
|Battery Minerals
|-12
|-21
|64
|360
|0.023
| $ 46,949,291.44
|BBX
|BBX Minerals
|-5
|-13
|-46
|189
|0.26
| $ 108,515,214.75
|BCN
|Beacon Minerals
|-6
|-4
|-4
|43
|0.034
| $ 121,693,088.29
|BGL
|Bellevue Gold
|-5
|17
|-18
|111
|0.845
| $ 667,897,591.14
|BNZ
|Benzmining
|-1
|-18
|0.745
| $ 22,503,983.25
|BRV
|Big River Gold
|-1
|0
|-12
|150
|0.4
| $ 85,535,995.35
|BC8
|Black Cat Syndicate
|8
|7
|-7
|138
|0.715
| $ 77,805,680.24
|BRB
|Breaker Res NL
|-5
|-2
|-11
|58
|0.205
| $ 65,168,185.80
|BTR
|Brightstar Resources
|-17
|-19
|56
|1850
|0.039
| $ 17,150,279.80
|BYH
|Bryah Resources
|14
|8
|2
|235
|0.067
| $ 10,440,754.54
|BNR
|Bulletin Res
|0
|0
|1
|312
|0.07
| $ 12,550,515.18
|CAI
|Calidus Resources
|-11
|-5
|-34
|86
|0.39
| $ 135,232,339.83
|CBY
|Canterbury Resources
|5
|-4
|-12
|92
|0.115
| $ 12,864,497.66
|CMM
|Capricorn Metals
|0
|1
|-18
|45
|1.52
| $ 485,455,677.87
|CWX
|Carawine Resources
|-12
|-28
|-2
|92
|0.25
| $ 29,400,273.54
|CST
|Castile Resources
|7
|26
|-27
|193
|0.22
| $ 42,937,676.02
|CDT
|Castle Minerals
|-21
|22
|-15
|175
|0.011
| $ 8,057,509.00
|CYL
|Catalyst Metals
|3
|10
|-19
|7
|2.03
| $ 196,099,967.39
|CXU
|Cauldron Energy
|0
|15
|3
|225
|0.039
| $ 16,723,981.94
|CAZ
|Cazaly Resources
|-2
|-5
|-15
|116
|0.041
| $ 15,010,643.95
|CLA
|Celsius Resource
|3
|-22
|33
|300
|0.04
| $ 32,568,069.00
|CHN
|Chalice Mining
|16
|19
|110
|870
|5.48
| $ 1,794,827,073.81
|CEL
|Challenger Exp
|0
|0
|40
|262
|0.315
| $ 162,966,017.81
|CHZ
|Chesser Resources
|-9
|-14
|-36
|213
|0.15
| $ 67,626,093.75
|CTO
|Citigold Corp
|0
|8
|18
|550
|0.013
| $ 35,368,751.72
|CGN
|Crater Gold Min
|0
|0
|91
|163
|0.021
| $ 25,777,413.21
|CY5
|Cygnus Gold Limited
|-3
|-6
|-11
|302
|0.165
| $ 17,831,566.17
|DCN
|Dacian Gold
|-7
|-9
|0
|-60
|0.34
| $ 267,750,070.83
|DTM
|Dart Mining NL
|-12
|-12
|-15
|328
|0.145
| $ 14,492,094.02
|DTR
|Dateline Resources
|0
|100
|33
|100
|0.004
| $ 26,220,234.23
|DEG
|De Grey Mining
|-4
|13
|-14
|344
|1.04
| $ 1,270,010,795.09
|DLC
|Delecta Limited
|17
|8
|17
|40
|0.007
| $ 7,060,348.44
|DGO
|DGO Gold Limited
|-5
|6
|-7
|72
|2.98
| $ 219,919,726.52
|DCX
|Discovex Res
|8
|0
|-13
|133
|0.007
| $ 15,411,984.46
|DRE
|Drednought Resources
|11
|25
|-20
|567
|0.02
| $ 42,975,101.38
|DEX
|Duke Exploration
|1
|-6
|0.34
| $ 20,514,583.74
|E2M
|E2 Metals
|0
|-20
|22
|300
|0.3
| $ 44,296,729.77
|EM2
|Eagle Mountain
|39
|34
|95
|677
|0.645
| $ 113,622,634.06
|EMR
|Emerald Res NL
|-2
|-1
|33
|155
|0.79
| $ 396,855,849.39
|ERM
|Emmerson Resources
|-19
|14
|-13
|-11
|0.073
| $ 37,367,886.68
|EMU
|EMU NL
|0
|-23
|23
|152
|0.053
| $ 23,417,496.47
|ENR
|Encounter Resources
|0
|-6
|-16
|86
|0.16
| $ 50,490,192.48
|EVN
|Evolution Mining
|-3
|0
|-27
|10
|4.21
| $ 6,971,361,706.80
|FFX
|Firefinch
|0
|-7
|39
|357
|0.215
| $ 164,274,103.77
|FFR
|Firefly Resources
|-8
|2
|-22
|578
|0.115
| $ 33,807,348.30
|FAU
|First Au
|0
|0
|-11
|143
|0.017
| $ 9,200,681.31
|FML
|Focus Minerals
|-8
|-16
|-33
|81
|0.28
| $ 52,083,341.03
|GML
|Gateway Mining
|4
|-3
|47
|180
|0.028
| $ 51,398,161.20
|GBZ
|GBM Rsources
|2
|-9
|-29
|116
|0.1
| $ 42,435,769.88
|GIB
|Gibb River Diamonds
|-6
|12
|70
|254
|0.085
| $ 16,920,755.60
|GRL
|Godolphin Resources
|5
|-9
|-13
|86
|0.195
| $ 16,401,532.29
|GMN
|Gold Mountain
|-7
|-5
|-3
|-22
|0.039
| $ 29,750,496.96
|GOR
|Gold Road Res
|-9
|-7
|-22
|-18
|1.13
| $ 968,968,701.80
|GED
|Golden Deeps
|10
|-8
|-27
|38
|0.011
| $ 7,748,514.40
|G88
|Golden Mile Res
|84
|88
|44
|268
|0.092
| $ 11,538,521.22
|GMR
|Golden Rim Resources
|11
|11
|-41
|100
|0.01
| $ 24,033,147.11
|GSM
|Golden State Mining
|0
|-3
|-42
|57
|0.14
| $ 10,265,311.25
|GNM
|Great Northern
|-18
|-25
|-50
|80
|0.009
| $ 10,579,196.04
|GSN
|Great Southern
|-11
|-26
|-48
|53
|0.055
| $ 25,481,143.52
|GBR
|Greatbould Resources
|0
|-24
|-22
|36
|0.035
| $ 9,413,436.28
|GTR
|Gti Resources
|0
|14
|14
|500
|0.024
| $ 14,179,395.96
|GUL
|Gullewa Limited
|4
|-8
|-22
|95
|0.078
| $ 14,225,101.80
|GWR
|GWR Group
|0
|-12
|31
|364
|0.255
| $ 77,210,542.97
|HMX
|Hammer Metals
|-3
|-29
|117
|642
|0.089
| $ 67,507,811.28
|HWK
|Hawkstone Mng
|10
|10
|214
|1000
|0.044
| $ 71,914,772.16
|HAW
|Hawthorn Resources
|-18
|-38
|-47
|-30
|0.05
| $ 16,675,780.65
|HXG
|Hexagon Energy
|-5
|-3
|73
|197
|0.095
| $ 36,116,672.30
|HRZ
|Horizon
|5
|11
|-12
|75
|0.11
| $ 62,477,272.00
|HRN
|Horizon Gold
|-15
|-5
|-13
|89
|0.375
| $ 32,924,530.13
|HCH
|Hot Chili
|-2
|-7
|5
|181
|0.041
| $ 122,741,042.56
|IPT
|Impact Minerals
|-4
|0
|-8
|360
|0.023
| $ 40,960,388.14
|IDA
|Indiana Resources
|0
|-9
|67
|327
|0.08
| $ 23,256,302.98
|IVR
|Investigator Res
|-7
|-18
|55
|533
|0.076
| $ 97,972,048.92
|KAI
|Kairos Minerals
|3
|11
|-47
|564
|0.031
| $ 48,616,786.80
|KAU
|Kaiser Reef
|0
|-23
|-17
|162
|0.34
| $ 32,914,840.36
|KZR
|Kalamazoo Resources
|2
|-3
|-38
|16
|0.43
| $ 56,433,816.62
|KGM
|Kalnorth Gold
|0
|0
|0
|333
|0.013
| $ 11,625,120.78
|KCN
|Kingsgate Consolid.
|3
|-8
|3
|146
|0.88
| $ 193,423,178.70
|KRM
|Kingsrose Mining
|-4
|-15
|16
|47
|0.044
| $ 32,850,330.84
|KSN
|Kingston Resources
|5
|10
|-8
|100
|0.22
| $ 65,219,247.58
|KWR
|Kingwest Resources
|-4
|-33
|-19
|-6
|0.11
| $ 18,097,991.01
|KTA
|Krakatoa Resources
|-3
|-5
|-40
|88
|0.06
| $ 17,015,950.00
|LNY
|Laneway Res
|-8
|-8
|-21
|83
|0.055
| $ 18,875,329.67
|LEX
|Lefroy Exploration
|89
|106
|410
|697
|1.28
| $ 150,612,132.09
|LCY
|Legacy Iron Ore
|0
|-32
|200
|1400
|0.015
| $ 89,666,339.24
|LCL
|Los Cerros Limited
|0
|4
|-15
|504
|0.145
| $ 68,320,672.25
|MAU
|Magnetic Resources
|1
|7
|41
|168
|1.6
| $ 338,308,205.01
|MKG
|Mako Gold
|-6
|-11
|-7
|166
|0.093
| $ 23,151,744.18
|MSR
|Manas Res
|-14
|0
|0
|200
|0.006
| $ 16,561,641.59
|MHC
|Manhattan Corp
|-12
|-12
|-67
|275
|0.015
| $ 19,894,180.40
|MKR
|Manuka Resources.
|15
|-2
|-4
|0.45
| $ 41,988,088.80
|MEU
|Marmota Limited
|-2
|-5
|-13
|50
|0.042
| $ 41,646,948.67
|MVL
|Marvel Gold Limited
|17
|15
|-5
|127
|0.055
| $ 27,975,423.19
|MZZ
|Matador Mining
|-7
|-8
|-37
|107
|0.28
| $ 48,638,606.52
|MAT
|Matsa Resources
|-6
|-16
|-41
|-20
|0.077
| $ 20,878,296.59
|MML
|Medusa Mining
|-2
|-15
|-4
|71
|0.795
| $ 162,141,174.78
|MEG
|Megado
|0
|-11
|0.17
| $ 6,731,801.67
|MCT
|Metalicity Limited
|0
|8
|-43
|400
|0.013
| $ 22,972,615.32
|MLS
|Metals Australia
|0
|25
|25
|150
|0.0025
| $ 10,477,258.94
|MTC
|Metalstech
|-19
|-13
|-21
|183
|0.13
| $ 19,786,631.13
|MEI
|Meteoric Resources
|-8
|-14
|20
|500
|0.06
| $ 76,257,909.26
|MDI
|Middle Island Res
|-4
|20
|-27
|96
|0.27
| $ 31,807,417.20
|MRR
|Minrex Resources
|-4
|-8
|-15
|120
|0.022
| $ 12,125,015.21
|M2R
|Miramar
|7
|0
|0.23
| $ 9,290,054.40
|MTH
|Mithril Resources
|-5
|-10
|-36
|200
|0.018
| $ 42,304,194.74
|MOH
|Moho Resources
|-9
|0
|-24
|43
|0.08
| $ 8,450,727.46
|MRZ
|Mont Royal Resources
|2
|-4
|-25
|108
|0.27
| $ 8,966,934.90
|MGV
|Musgrave Minerals
|-3
|10
|-35
|271
|0.33
| $ 170,631,343.68
|NAG
|Nagambie Resources
|25
|36
|34
|108
|0.075
| $ 40,494,520.03
|NML
|Navarre Minerals
|-10
|-4
|-16
|99
|0.135
| $ 73,742,690.39
|NES
|Nelson Resources.
|-26
|-13
|41
|229
|0.1
| $ 15,168,069.84
|NAE
|New Age Exploration
|4
|8
|8
|600
|0.014
| $ 17,073,600.74
|NCM
|Newcrest Mining
|1
|2
|-19
|9
|25.22
| $ 19,958,214,278.64
|NPM
|Newpeak Metals
|-17
|25
|-17
|25
|0.0025
| $ 17,022,483.89
|NXM
|Nexus Minerals
|-4
|-13
|-1
|128
|0.091
| $ 22,217,802.06
|NST
|Northern Star
|-5
|-4
|-28
|-7
|9.77
| $ 11,029,435,080.12
|NSM
|Northstaw
|-5
|-11
|0
|0.41
| $ 16,600,000.00
|NWM
|Norwest Minerals
|-1
|1
|-46
|-44
|0.084
| $ 9,142,575.04
|NVA
|Nova Minerals
|6
|14
|65
|511
|0.165
| $ 275,541,196.76
|NUS
|Nusantara Resources
|4
|8
|-10
|22
|0.28
| $ 64,196,441.96
|OKR
|Okapi Resources
|0
|-8
|0
|272
|0.175
| $ 7,869,763.13
|OKU
|Oklo Resources
|-17
|-13
|-46
|-29
|0.145
| $ 73,084,322.74
|OBM
|Ora Banda Mining
|0
|2
|-32
|140
|0.25
| $ 206,344,379.47
|OAU
|Ora Gold Limited
|-5
|-5
|-13
|110
|0.021
| $ 17,657,749.66
|ONX
|Orminex
|24
|6
|71
|3
|0.036
| $ 19,471,848.30
|PAK
|Pacific American Hld
|4
|9
|14
|64
|0.024
| $ 7,646,037.60
|PNM
|Pacific Nickel Mines
|-4
|-21
|7
|-55
|0.045
| $ 6,739,856.46
|PNR
|Pantoro Limited
|-3
|-5
|-7
|122
|0.195
| $ 267,595,663.32
|PF1
|Pathfinder Resources
|-4
|-6
|0.225
| $ 11,436,563.70
|PUA
|Peak Minerals
|0
|-17
|-22
|215
|0.025
| $ 14,138,161.00
|PKO
|Peako Limited
|0
|-4
|-31
|235
|0.025
| $ 4,993,408.60
|PRU
|Perseus Mining
|-5
|-5
|-19
|19
|1.1
| $ 1,312,308,850.90
|PNX
|PNX Metals Limited
|-13
|-13
|-30
|40
|0.007
| $ 25,565,354.58
|PDI
|Predictive Disc
|-1
|32
|15
|1167
|0.075
| $ 76,280,391.15
|PRX
|Prodigy Gold NL
|2
|17
|-30
|0
|0.048
| $ 27,870,125.09
|PRS
|Prospech Limited
|-14
|-23
|0
|0.12
| $ 8,127,573.63
|PUR
|Pursuit Minerals
|12
|34
|577
|2834
|0.083
| $ 64,730,478.82
|RDN
|Raiden Resources
|-4
|-8
|57
|450
|0.022
| $ 25,458,366.80
|RMS
|Ramelius Resources
|-5
|19
|-27
|50
|1.51
| $ 1,200,675,467.35
|RND
|Rand Mining
|-2
|-6
|-28
|-3
|1.5
| $ 90,222,712.50
|RED
|Red 5 Limited
|2
|-7
|-44
|-17
|0.16
| $ 343,512,103.91
|RMX
|Red Mount Min
|0
|-8
|38
|450
|0.011
| $ 13,764,547.38
|RVR
|Red River Resources
|-2
|-6
|68
|352
|0.235
| $ 121,676,976.25
|RDS
|Redstone Resources
|0
|-27
|-31
|175
|0.011
| $ 7,908,989.69
|RRL
|Regis Resources
|-2
|-5
|-40
|-18
|2.99
| $ 1,488,484,899.50
|RSG
|Resolute Mining
|-29
|-31
|-52
|-45
|0.445
| $ 485,712,790.64
|RML
|Resolution Minerals
|4
|0
|-41
|-40
|0.026
| $ 11,014,741.43
|REZ
|Resourc & En Grp
|-13
|-5
|67
|344
|0.04
| $ 17,267,231.56
|RGL
|Riversgold
|10
|15
|0
|489
|0.053
| $ 20,776,194.19
|RXL
|Rox Resources
|-7
|12
|-28
|124
|0.038
| $ 89,836,338.73
|S2R
|S2 Resources
|-9
|-3
|-36
|113
|0.16
| $ 50,382,588.64
|SBR
|Sabre Resources
|10
|-21
|-45
|450
|0.055
| $ 9,256,850.07
|SFM
|Santa Fe Minerals
|-8
|-20
|15
|80
|0.092
| $ 7,281,878.90
|SMI
|Santana Minerals
|4
|-10
|-36
|-23
|0.135
| $ 15,394,405.86
|STN
|Saturn Metals
|7
|-2
|-41
|32
|0.395
| $ 42,843,481.45
|SI6
|SI6 Metals Limited
|6
|-14
|46
|1167
|0.019
| $ 25,074,229.75
|SIH
|Sihayo Gold Limited
|-14
|9
|-50
|149
|0.012
| $ 44,225,536.96
|SLR
|Silver Lake Resource
|-5
|6
|-34
|11
|1.53
| $ 1,317,955,095.93
|SVL
|Silver Mines Limited
|-2
|-5
|11
|192
|0.21
| $ 249,342,240.63
|SNG
|Siren Gold
|-5
|-12
|0.355
| $ 21,190,639.40
|SKY
|SKY Metals
|3
|-3
|19
|-16
|0.16
| $ 36,997,474.20
|SAU
|Southern Gold
|5
|-5
|-25
|-25
|0.09
| $ 19,839,574.31
|SSR
|SSR Mining Inc.
|-1
|1
|-29
|18.75
| $ 330,861,724.62
|SBM
|St Barbara Limited
|-1
|-3
|-32
|-5
|2.02
| $ 1,391,266,745.39
|SVY
|Stavely Minerals
|15
|-13
|25
|58
|0.068
| $ 153,967,256.68
|STK
|Strickland Metals
|-9
|-22
|-66
|110
|0.021
| $ 8,844,181.94
|SLZ
|Sultan Resources
|-10
|0
|-21
|153
|0.19
| $ 13,559,205.86
|SPQ
|Superior Resources
|-8
|9
|20
|540
|0.012
| $ 15,194,693.70
|SRN
|Surefire Rescs NL
|4
|12
|27
|2700
|0.028
| $ 28,526,170.66
|TLM
|Talisman Mining
|10
|17
|0
|85
|0.115
| $ 21,462,264.28
|TAM
|Tanami Gold NL
|-1
|-4
|36
|90
|0.08
| $ 94,007,763.68
|TAR
|Taruga Minerals
|4
|-2
|-24
|571
|0.047
| $ 21,031,269.28
|TMX
|Terrain Minerals
|0
|10
|-27
|267
|0.011
| $ 8,093,371.10
|TSO
|Tesoro Resources
|-3
|-3
|-36
|582
|0.195
| $ 94,909,562.85
|TMZ
|Thomson Res
|-8
|-28
|145
|1297
|0.115
| $ 45,629,378.88
|THR
|Thor Mining PLC
|-7
|-7
|-18
|180
|0.014
| $ 6,329,077.72
|TIE
|Tietto Minerals
|-4
|1
|-32
|82
|0.345
| $ 156,952,732.32
|TTM
|Titan Minerals
|-13
|-13
|-23
|49
|0.1
| $ 112,805,790.97
|TIN
|Tnt Mines Limited
|-11
|0
|-20
|206
|0.165
| $ 15,427,712.00
|TNR
|Torian Resources
|-8
|-21
|130
|499
|0.046
| $ 36,131,733.16
|TBR
|Tribune Res
|-1
|5
|-25
|5
|5.33
| $ 279,654,850.41
|TRY
|Troy Resources
|0
|-9
|-23
|-7
|0.069
| $ 53,787,027.53
|TRM
|Truscott Mining Corp
|0
|-28
|31
|320
|0.021
| $ 2,686,772.42
|TSC
|Twenty Seven Co.
|0
|-14
|-14
|50
|0.006
| $ 10,631,604.40
|VAN
|Vango Mining
|-7
|67
|-12
|-26
|0.085
| $ 88,864,470.89
|VMC
|Venus Metals Cor
|-3
|-5
|-18
|37
|0.185
| $ 29,460,343.19
|VKA
|Viking Mines
|-2
|-7
|196
|846
|0.041
| $ 36,405,892.80
|VRC
|Volt Resources
|-18
|-7
|8
|180
|0.014
| $ 33,324,593.41
|WAF
|West African Res
|-5
|2
|-23
|98
|0.82
| $ 675,531,624.38
|WWI
|West Wits Mining
|14
|23
|143
|800
|0.09
| $ 120,490,850.83
|WGX
|Westgold Resources.
|-2
|0
|-13
|8
|2.05
| $ 845,591,263.65
|WCN
|White Cliff Min
|-10
|-5
|50
|620
|0.018
| $ 9,826,731.58
|WRM
|White Rock Min
|-3
|-5
|-6
|41
|0.565
| $ 40,713,138.48
|WMX
|Wiluna Mining Corp
|-2
|-15
|-43
|9
|0.985
| $ 122,901,751.89
|XTC
|Xantippe Res
|0
|0
|-33
|0
|0.002
| $ 8,149,128.80
|YRL
|Yandal Resources
|-5
|3
|71
|208
|0.41
| $ 38,449,271.10
|ZNC
|Zenith Minerals
|-4
|-15
|5
|283
|0.115
| $ 33,851,403.45
|ZAG
|Zuleika Gold
|-3
|-16
|36
|90
|0.038
| $ 15,583,548.17
|ICG
|Inca Minerals
|20
|29
|100
|472
|0.12
| $ 46,160,000.00
|NMR
|Native Mineral Resources
|0
|36
|42
|42
|0.32
| $ 9,230,000.00
|XAM
|Xanadu Mines
|3
|47
|44
|146
|0.072
| $ 80,860,000.00
|OZM
|Ozaurum Resources
|13
|-8
|-13
|-13
|0.17
| $ 8,800,000.00
|ASO
|Aston Minerals
|35
|211
|180
|1178
|0.115
| $ 96,070,000.00
|MBK
|Metal Bank
|0
|-8
|37
|130
|0.012
| $ 17,060,000.00
|AGC
|Australian Gold & Copper
|0
|0
|-15
|-15
|0.17
| $ 11,190,000.00
|BMO
|Bastion Minerals
|-16
|-2
|-2
|-2
|0.18
|KCC
|Kincora Copper
|-12
|-14
|-14
|-14
|0.21
|M24
|Mamba Exploration
|-10
|10
|-18
|-18
|0.27
| $ 9,990,000.00
|MM8
|Medallion Metals
|-2
|-15
|-15
|-15
|0.28
|PGD
|Peregrine Gold
|11
|-6
|-6
|-6
|0.3
|TRN
|Torrens Mining
|-9
|-17
|-53
|-53
|0.145
| $ 9,980,000.00
The post Gold Digger: Let’s meet the new small cap gold class of 2021 appeared first on Stockhead.
Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.