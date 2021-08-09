Diablo 2 Resurrected Beta: Microsoft Store Leaks the Release Date

We don’t have much to wait until Diablo 2 Resurrected arrives for a multitude of platforms. We’re talking about a remaster for the legendary Diablo II that was released over 20 years ago and also for its expansion Lord of Destruction.

According to MP1ST.com, the release date for Diablo 2 Resurrected beta is known if the recent leak from the Microsoft Store is true.

Get ready for August 17!

All of you Diablo fans out there should prepare yourselves for August 17! According to the new leak, that is the date when Diablo 2 Resurrected beta will be released! Although the listing from the Microsoft Store was altered to hide the date, the Reddit user crimson4649 was agile enough to grab it.

The description from Microsoft Store says it all about what the upcoming game will bring for the players:

Pre-order the digital edition of Diablo® II: Resurrected™ or Diablo® Prime Evil Collection and get Early Access to the Diablo II: Resurrected Open Beta!

Be among the first to return to Hell and experience the timeless gameplay of Diablo II, now remastered with modern visuals and audio that take advantage of today’s gaming hardware. Face the minions of Hell as one of five playable classes in the Beta. Each is highly customizable with countless build and gear options for players to explore.

*Open Beta Early Access to be available prior to the launch of Diablo II: Resurrected. Actual platform availability and launch date(s) of the Beta subject to change. See https://news.blizzard.com/en-us/diablo2 for more details. Internet connection required.

Are you also ready to slice some demons? Do you want to deal with the forces of evil the hard way? Do you want to restore peace? Diablo II Resurrected should grant you those opportunities!