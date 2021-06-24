Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 is Coming Very Soon: 5K Render Images, Display Size, Release Date, and Other Details are Available

With the huge success that Samsung had with its Galaxy Watch Series, there’s no wonder why the South Korean giant aims to continue the winning policy with even new releases. It’s only a matter of time until Samsung will release its Galaxy Watch Active 4 device, as the event should happen during the Mobile World Congress that starts on June 28. Trusted leaker @UniverseIce revealed that Samsung would release the new smartwatch in Q2.

Thanks to GizNext and tipster OnLeaks, we have precious new info about Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4, and we must say right from the start that the gadget is a true beauty!

New looks, powerful hardware

A new YouTube video posted by GizNext speaks for itself, as it reveals the new design, colours, and other exciting details about the upcoming smartwatch:

As you can see above, the new gadget features some new and more modern looks compared to its predecessor, and it comes in four different colors: black, silver, green and gold. We must also mention that the color shade of the render images could be a bit different.

Galaxy Watch Active 4 won’t be too stingy with the features, either. The device will pack the new Tizen WearOS that’s based on Google Wear’s platform. A new 5nm processor will be powering the smartwatch, and we can expect to make the little device perform some interesting stuff.

If you’re already planning to purchase the new Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4, you’d better start saving some money right away. The gadget will cost somewhere under Rs 30,000, meaning below 400 bucks. While we don’t know how much it can mean “below” in this case, all of our doubts will disappear soon when the smartwatch is officially announced by Samsung.