Former LPL rep fined $5,000 over false signatures

John McConkie, a former registered representative affiliated with LPL Financial in West Jordan, Utah, has agreed to a $5,000 fine imposed by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc., as well as a two-month suspension, for forging the signature of his supervisor.

Between April 3, 2018 and March 8, 2019, McConkie electronically signed the name of a senior registered representative on at least seven forms without the senior broker’s knowledge or consent, according to a Finra letter of acceptance, waiver and consent.

The forms included six new advisory account forms and one brokerage-to-advisory change form. McConkie forged the signatures because he was not authorized to sign the forms himself. McConkie did not sign on behalf of any customers and all of the underlying activity was authorized, Finra said.

McConkie was associated with LPL from July 2012 until August 2019, when he was terminated. He became registered in April 2013.

