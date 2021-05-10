Home Finance Focus Financial to acquire $310 million RIA
Focus Financial to acquire $310 million RIA

Category: Finance

Focus Financial Partners, a registered investment advisory holding company, has entered into an agreement to acquire Integer Wealth Advisors Group, an RIA managing $310 million with offices in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Atlanta, Georgia.

Integer will become part of JFS Wealth Advisors, a Focus-owned RIA based in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

