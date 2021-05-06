Fidelity saw boom in first quarter

Assets under administration at Fidelity increased 42.6% on a year-over-year basis in the first quarter to $10.4 trillion, the company said in a release.

The investment giant also saw a wave of younger new clients, with 1.6 million accounts out of the 4.1 million total number of retail accounts opened across Fidelity in the first quarter — up 156.3% compared to the first quarter of 2020 — being accounted for by investors 35 years old or younger. The increase in the number of younger investors was 223%, the company said.

Fidelity’s total number of accounts in the first quarter were 83.4 million, up 12.1% compared to the comparable period a year ago, and of those, 9.7 million were with Fidelity Institutional. Of those, 400,000 were net new accounts.

