Exopharm takes major step forward in global strategy with approval for its first national patent

The patent for Exopharm’s LEAP technology has been granted by the Russian Patent Office.

Exosome medicine company Exopharm (ASX: EX1) has taken a crucial step forward in the global strategy for its LEAP technology, with patent approval in Russia.

The approval gives Exopharm a nationally registered patent with an expiry date of 22 December 2037.

Major step

Commenting on the announcement, Exopharm CEO (and LEAP co-inventor) Dr Ian Dixon highlighted why the patent represents such an important strategic milestone for the business.

“For the first time, our broad claims around the novel use of chromatography for exosome purification have been granted at the country-level,” Dixon said.

The title of EX1’s patent in Russia is called “Methods and compositions for purification or isolation of microvesicles and exosomes”.

Exosomes are nano-sized particles produced by most animal cells, and for some medicines may improve delivery inside the body.

Exopharm’s LEAP technology is a manufacturing process that “provides access to large quantities of high-purity exosomes for research and clinical uses,” the company said.

The granted patent in Russia covers a technology that has the capacity to extract and purify exosomes at level efficient enough to manufacture exosome-based medication at both clinical and pharmaceutical-grade scale.

Looking ahead, EX1 said its national patent registration in Russia provides a strong platform to pursue approval in 11 other global jurisdictions where its patent applications are currently pending.

Included in that list is the US, where Exopharm has already received fast-track approval from the US Patent Office which improves its prospects for an early grant.

Dixon said the claims which have now been approved in Russia are the same as those EX1 is progressing across major markets in North America, Europe and Asia.

The patent in Russia follows on from Exopharm’s successful Phase 1 trial in April, and a $12m capital raise which saw strong demand from institutional investors.

In light of its recent momentum, the company continues to execute on its strategy to provide global markets with technology that facilitates the commercial production of exosome medicines.

