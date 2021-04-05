ETFs sees record inflows of $250 billion in first quarter

Following a record $98 billion of inflows in March, a record $250 billion flowed into exchange-traded funds in the first quarter — 33% more than the prior record set in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Equity ETFs fueled the flows, State Street Global Advisors said in a release. The sector posted its own records, with inflows of $207 billion in the first quarter, 51% more than the prior record set in the fourth quarter.

Despite the negative returns posted by 65% of fixed-income ETFs during the first quarter, bond ETFs added $13 billion in March and $44 billion in the quarter, SSGA said.

ETFs stealing the stage from mutual funds



