Following a record $98 billion of inflows in March, a record $250 billion flowed into exchange-traded funds in the first quarter — 33% more than the prior record set in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Equity ETFs fueled the flows, State Street Global Advisors said in a release. The sector posted its own records, with inflows of $207 billion in the first quarter, 51% more than the prior record set in the fourth quarter.
Despite the negative returns posted by 65% of fixed-income ETFs during the first quarter, bond ETFs added $13 billion in March and $44 billion in the quarter, SSGA said.
[More: Investor appetite for ETFs on the rise: Schwab]
ETFs stealing the stage from mutual funds
The post ETFs sees record inflows of $250 billion in first quarter appeared first on InvestmentNews.
As our second lead editor, Cindy Hamilton covers health, fitness and other wellness topics. She is also instrumental in making sure the content on the site is clear and accurate for our readers. Cindy received a BA and an MA from NYU.