Eight-person UBS team managing $900 million joins RBC

Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: May 3, 2021

A four-adviser, eight-person team managing $900 million at UBS in Roanoke, Virginia, has moved to RBC Wealth Management.

Advisers N. Edward Link Jr., Michael Kemp, Bradley Blum and Allison Link, along with their four associates, work as the Meridian Group. The team will open RBC’s first office in Roanoke.

N. Edward Link has 34 years of experience and had been affiliated with UBS since 2012, according to his BrokerCheck profile. Kemp has 28 years of experience and had worked at UBS since 2012. Blum has 15 years of experience.

