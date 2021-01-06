Chinese coking coal buyers giving a wide berth to cheaper-priced Australian cargoes $US100 per tonne premium paid by Chinese buyers … Read More
The post China’s paying twice as much for US coking coal… but these ASX coal stocks are benefiting appeared first on Stockhead.
Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.