Betterment signs 401(k) deal with HR platform Zenefits

Robo-adviser Betterment has signed a deal with Zenefits, a provider of online human resources tools for small and midsize businesses, to offer its 401(k) plans on the Zenefits platform.

Employees who enroll in a Betterment plan through work also will receive access to personalized advice, managed accounts, goals-based investing portfolios including socially responsible options, checking and high-yield cash accounts, and additional retirement accounts like IRAs, Betterment said in a release.

