ASX Small Cap Lunch Wrap: Who’s missing a rocket booster today?

What goes up must come down. But in the case of space debris from China’s latest rocket launch, it’s just a question of where (and how much of it) there is.

China sent a module into orbit last week which will form part of its new space station. And debris from the 21-tonne rocket booster that launched said module out of the atmosphere is now hurtling back to Earth.

Where will it land? Anyone’s guess at this point, although US space authorities have flagged May 8 (tomorrow) for the debris to re-enter our atmosphere.

Some of it will burn up on re-entry, but the rest is likely to make an almighty splash (somewhere) in the ocean.

Back on land, the ASX is on track to close the week in positive territory, with steady gains across the major indexes.

All the banks and miners are pushing higher, but tech stocks are tanking again with Afterpay (ASX:APT) down another six per cent and on track to lose more than 20 per cent for the week.

The Aussie dollar has shrugged off yesterday’s wobble after China suspended economic dialogue, while gold is back trading above $US1,800 an ounce for the first time since February.



WINNERS

Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks to 11:30am on Friday, May 7

Swipe or scroll to reveal the full table. Click headings to sort.

CODE COMPANY PRICE % MOVE VOLUME MARKET CAP ANL Amani Gold Ltd 0.0015 50 5,897,145 $10,786,997 KKO Kinetiko Energy Ltd 0.135 23 265,017 $64,698,778 ELT Elementos Limited 0.0205 21 63,431,986 $65,451,077 QFE Quickfee Limited 0.295 18 2,731,480 $50,386,429 WCN White Cliff Min Ltd 0.02 18 27,635,382 $8,792,339 AVW Avira Resources Ltd 0.007 17 794,285 $8,250,240 CCE Carnegie Cln Energy 0.0035 17 7,841,447 $43,267,721 VPR Volt Power Group 0.0035 17 524,000 $27,508,601 NOX Noxopharm Limited 0.565 16 1,533,895 $135,256,571 MGU Magnum Mining & Exp 0.18 16 4,175,494 $65,917,700 OKR Okapi Resources 0.225 15 100,000 $9,594,149 KMT Kopore Metals Ltd 0.03 15 2,743,333 $16,780,111 KEY KEY Petroleum 0.004 14 1,000,000 $6,887,748 PNX PNX Metals Limited 0.008 14 500,000 $25,565,355 TEG Triangle Energy Ltd 0.041 14 5,955,497 $22,347,485 ERW Errawarra Resources 0.215 13 77,942 $6,452,515 DRE Drednought Resources 0.026 13 17,821,574 $56,131,824 SRZ Stellar Resources 0.026 13 6,084,458 $17,390,094 TAR Taruga Minerals 0.088 13 2,935,862 $36,002,967 MGT Magnetite Mines 0.062 13 21,296,443 $158,616,071 CAP Carpentaria Resource 0.045 13 4,079,233 $15,397,626





After a week of big resources winners, Friday gains were topped by an energy stock. Kinetiko Energy (ASX:KKO) rose by more than 20 per cent after signing a deal to acquire the 51 per cent of Afro Energy Ltd it didn’t already own from Badimo Gas.

The deal gives KKO sole ownership of exploration rights for the South Africa-based gas project, and “de-risks the project” by bringing together “all the experience and expertise of the historic joint venture parties”, the company said.

Also rising strongly were tech services company QuickFee (ASX:QFE) which flagged strong growth in its US operations, and iron ore play Magnetite Mines (ASX:MGT) which announced a share placement at a premium to its recent trading price.



LOSERS

Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks to 11:30am on Friday, May 7

Swipe or scroll to reveal the full table. Click headings to sort.

CODE COMPANY PRICE % CHANGE VOLUME MARKET CAP CLZ Classic Min Ltd 0.0015 -25 32,437,968 $35,114,383 LIO Lion Energy Limited 0.078 -20 18,370,703 $23,373,175 BAS Bass Oil Ltd 0.002 -20 916,665 $8,355,350 NPM Newpeak Metals 0.002 -20 568,884 $14,185,403 THR Thor Mining PLC 0.015 -17 9,513,751 $9,052,013 CZR CZR Resources Ltd 0.011 -15 1,525,566 $37,089,246 DCX Discovex Res Ltd 0.006 -14 1,099,900 $17,980,649 DTR Dateline Resources 0.003 -14 56,000 $30,908,773 NTL New Talisman Gold 0.003 -14 2,375,394 $9,772,789 BPM BPM Minerals 0.235 -13 515,910 $6,682,500 AFW Applyflow Limited 0.007 -13 1,647,860 $14,494,830 VAL Valor Resources Ltd 0.014 -13 22,004,145 $46,301,303 ID8 Identitii Limited 0.11 -12 856,976 $18,973,884 IHR intelliHR Limited 0.23 -12 670,357 $72,255,695 TRT Todd River Res Ltd 0.054 -11 1,495,352 $33,767,326 DW8 Digital Wine Venture 0.12 -11 6,679,473 $224,989,975 ADX ADX Energy Ltd 0.008 -11 1,100,000 $22,875,853 ARO Astro Resources NL 0.004 -11 524,999 $16,938,869 OXX Octanex Ltd 0.05 -11 699,739 $13,598,135 FMS Flinders Mines Ltd 0.95 -10 3,100 $178,979,492 SBW Shekel Brainweigh 0.135 -10 9,500 $22,976,250 CAQ CAQ Holdings Ltd 0.017 -10 127,223 $14,355,726





The post ASX Small Cap Lunch Wrap: Who’s missing a rocket booster today? appeared first on Stockhead.