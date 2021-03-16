Allianz Life appoints Jasmine Jirele president and CEO

Jasmine Jirele has been named president and CEO of Allianz Life, succeeding Walter White, who will retire at the end of the year.

Jirele has served as Allianz Life’s chief growth officer since 2018, when she rejoined the company after serving as an executive vice president in Wells Fargo’s consumer bank.

Previously, she was a senior vice president in Wells Fargo’s wealth and investment management division. Earlier, Jirele had held various roles in marketing, product innovation and operations at Allianz Life.

