Home Finance Adviser managing $400 million at Deutsche Bank moves to Alex. Brown
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: October 9, 2020

Adviser managing $400 million at Deutsche Bank moves to Alex. Brown

Category: Finance

Reynaldo Figueredo, who managed $400 million at Deutsche Bank Wealth Management in Miami, Florida, has joined the Alex. Brown unit of Raymond James.

For the past 12 years, Figueredo served clients in Argentina, Chile and the U.S. at Deutsche Bank.

Earlier, he held positions at Antifora USA in New York and at banks in Spain, Belgium and Luxembourg.

The post Adviser managing $400 million at Deutsche Bank moves to Alex. Brown appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

UBS chairman says bank isn’t seeking partner

ScoPo’s Powerplays: Healthcare companies raised $1bn year-to-date

The Secret Broker: I don’t want your money honey, I want your luv

The Crypto Frontier Podcast: Decentralised Finance (DeFi) – a snazzy rebrand or ?

SEC warns firms not to omit disciplinary history from Form CRS

Morgan Stanley fined $60 million over failed hardware oversight

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *