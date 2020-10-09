Adviser managing $400 million at Deutsche Bank moves to Alex. Brown

Reynaldo Figueredo, who managed $400 million at Deutsche Bank Wealth Management in Miami, Florida, has joined the Alex. Brown unit of Raymond James.
For the past 12 years, Figueredo served clients in Argentina, Chile and the U.S. at Deutsche Bank.
Earlier, he held positions at Antifora USA in New York and at banks in Spain, Belgium and Luxembourg.
