Adviser managing $186 million moves to Voya from Lincoln

Adrian Dunuwila, who manages $186 million in Fayetteville, New York, has switched broker-dealer affiliations from Lincoln Investments to Voya Financial Advisors.

He has joined his son Brendan at Dunuwila Wealth Management, which has been affiliated with Voya.

Adrian Dunuwila has 37 years of experience and had been affiliated with Lincoln since 2004, according to his BrokerCheck report.

