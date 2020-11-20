While not in Boston as we had originally planned, IMPACT 2020 was tremendous, and it gave us an opportunity to bring the registered investment advisor (“RIA”) community together in a brand new way.

We kicked off the 30th anniversary of IMPACT joined by more than 4,000 people for two days of live sessions. We were thrilled to invite all of TD Ameritrade’s RIA clients to be with us this year. We also had 120 undergraduate students from 25 different universities, including Historically Black Colleges and Universities (“HBCUs”) and Hispanic serving institutions.

Following our live sessions, attendees had on-demand access to content and experiences for two weeks, which allowed registrants great flexibility and the ability to gain much needed Continuing Education credit.

Like everything else, IMPACT Awards looked different this year. Over the past 15 years we have recognized RIA firms across the industry in categories including Best-in-Business, Pacesetter, Trailblazer and Best-in-Retirement Business Awards.

This year it was important to us to recognize RIAs everywhere who have delivered for clients amidst a uniquely challenging backdrop this year. To do so, Schwab made a $100,000 donation on behalf of advisors to the Boston Resiliency Fund to honor the city that would have hosted the in-person conference.

I hope you enjoy this special conference report. We are grateful to work with advisors in their service of investors. And we are so excited about the future of this profession.

Thank you to everyone who joined us this year. We remain hopeful that 2021 brings us back together in person.

All my best for a safe and happy holiday season,

The post 30 years of celebrating the RIA community appeared first on InvestmentNews.