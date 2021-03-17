Stockhead’s Top 10 at 10, published at 10.15am each trading day, highlights the best (and worst) performing ASX small caps in morning trade using live data.
It’s a short, sharp update to help frame the trading day by showing the biggest movers in percentage terms.
The market opens at 10am (eastern time) and the data is taken at 10:15am, once every ASX stock has commenced trading.
Stocks highlighted in yellow have made market-moving announcements (click headings to sort).
Leading the winners this morning was Indoor Skydive (ASX:IDZ) which rose after a debt restructuring deal.
Slighty behind were explorer Cyprium Metals (ASX:CYM), Mithril Resources (ASX:MTH) and Great Southern Mining (ASX:GSN) off the back of their latest exploration results.
The post 10 at 10: These ASX stocks are jubilant this morning appeared first on Stockhead.
Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.