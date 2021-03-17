Home Finance 10 at 10: These ASX stocks are jubilant this morning
Barry Stroman Written by: Posted on: March 17, 2021

Category: Finance

Stockhead’s Top 10 at 10, published at 10.15am each trading day, highlights the best (and worst) performing ASX small caps in morning trade using live data.

It’s a short, sharp update to help frame the trading day by showing the biggest movers in percentage terms.

The market opens at 10am (eastern time) and the data is taken at 10:15am, once every ASX stock has commenced trading.

Stocks highlighted in yellow have made market-moving announcements (click headings to sort).

 

Leading the winners this morning was Indoor Skydive (ASX:IDZ) which rose after a debt restructuring deal.

Slighty behind were explorer Cyprium Metals (ASX:CYM), Mithril Resources (ASX:MTH)  and Great Southern Mining (ASX:GSN) off the back of their latest exploration results.

 


