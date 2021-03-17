10 at 10: These ASX stocks are jubilant this morning

Stockhead’s Top 10 at 10, published at 10.15am each trading day, highlights the best (and worst) performing ASX small caps in morning trade using live data.

It’s a short, sharp update to help frame the trading day by showing the biggest movers in percentage terms.

The market opens at 10am (eastern time) and the data is taken at 10:15am, once every ASX stock has commenced trading.

Stocks highlighted in yellow have made market-moving announcements (click headings to sort).

Code Company Price % Volume IDZ Indoor Skydive Aust 0.022 57 8464164 ANW Aus Tin Mining 0.0015 50 7589999 ECT Env Clean Tech Ltd. 0.0015 50 7500000 MLS Metals Australia 0.003 50 350000 MRD Mount Ridley Mines 0.004 33 412500 GSN Great Southern 0.074 30 2595292 CYM Cyprium Metals Ltd 0.34 28 2516513 EVE EVE Investments Ltd 0.007 16 2200000 CAE Cannindah Resources 0.078 15 8965938 MTH Mithril Resources 0.024 14 13876844

Leading the winners this morning was Indoor Skydive (ASX:IDZ) which rose after a debt restructuring deal.

Slighty behind were explorer Cyprium Metals (ASX:CYM), Mithril Resources (ASX:MTH) and Great Southern Mining (ASX:GSN) off the back of their latest exploration results.

Code Company Price % Volume CLZ Classic Min Ltd 0.001 -33 1200000 ANL Amani Gold Ltd 0.0014 -25 32407954 AVW Avira Resources Ltd 0.006 -14 45000 ARE Argonaut Resources 0.013 -13 20690704 AD1 AD1 Holdings Limited 0.04 -11 25000 BRK Brookside Energy Ltd 0.019 -10 10259042 KNM Kneomedia Limited 0.011 -8 91250 BKT Black Rock Mining 0.125 -7 100000 KIS King Island 0.3 -6 766189 ADD Adavale Resource Ltd 0.048 -6 837562





