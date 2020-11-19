A three-adviser team managing $380 million at RBC Capital Markets has gone independent and affiliated with LPL Financial through its Strategic Wealth Services platform.

George Chardukian, Adam Goldstein and Maria Peralta formed Adara Wealth Management and opened an office in Tucson, Arizona. They will use LPL’s broker-dealer, corporate RIA and custodial platforms and receive operational and management support from LPL.

Chardukian has been in the industry since 1982 and joined RBC in 2002. He hired Goldstein as a college intern, leading to his full-time employment immediately after he graduated in 2007.

[More: LPL sees more industry consolidation coming]

The post Trio managing $380 million at RBC goes indie with LPL appeared first on InvestmentNews.