Get Ready for the Remakes of GTA 3, San Andreas, and Vice City!

The legendary Grand Theft Auto game series represents one of the best arguments why many of us are gamers. There’s no wonder why, as such games had a tremendous impact on the lives of many! They’re all open-world games, which means a very beloved concept from the gaming world.

Grand Theft Auto 3, San Andreas, and Vice City are all pretty old, but their gameplay remains fantastic! GTA 3 is 20 years old, San Andreas is 17 years old, while Vice City is 19 years old. All of these games have their hardcore fans even today when the gaming world is dominated by titles with much more advanced graphics.

If you go ask one of those hardcore fans what could possibly be better than his favourite game, he’ll most probably reply with “a remake!”. And you know what? He’s right!

Rockstar could be working on a remake for the majestic GTA trilogy

The Reddit user bobbynewbie posetd to the GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit, and he linked back to a forum conversation between GTA fans and one of the staff members. The discussion hints that Rockstar is remaking the majestic trilogy GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas.

Although the information qualifies only as a rumour, it still remains a pretty plausible one. Rockstar doesn’t show signs of releasing GTA 6 anytime soon as the fans are craving for. There’s no surprise here, however, considering that the company is already making a lot of money with GTA Online. Second, remakes after memorable games are representing something usual nowadays.

With or without remakes, GTA 3, San Andreas, and Vice City are still worthy of being played even today if you’re not too pretentious regarding the graphics. We have to emphasize once more that the gameplay is very exciting and addictive!