Nintendo Decreases Price for Its Switch Console in Europe

The Nintendo Switch console has been seriously competing with the Xbox and PlayStation consoles since its launch in 2017. A lot of games that work for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 had also been made available for the Nintendo Switch machine.

But Nintendo even decides to lower the price for the basic Switch console model, according to EUROGAMER.net. However, the offer is only available for Europe.

A £259.99 new price mark

There’s a new £259.99 price mark for Nintendo’s console. Retailers determine the final price for consumers. A spokesperson of the gaming giant declared for EUROGAMER.net:

Nintendo of Europe is changing the European trade price of the Nintendo Switch console to retailers,

More than four and a half years after its first release, Nintendo Switch continues to have strong sales momentum in Europe. After carefully weighing up a variety of factors, including currency exchange rates in Europe and the upcoming launch of Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, we decided that now was the appropriate time to change the European trade price of Nintendo Switch.

The trade prices of Nintendo Switch Lite and the upcoming Nintendo Switch – OLED Model are not affected.

Official pricing for Nintendo’s console has been updated on the official store. However, it’s not yet reflected in other retailers.

FIFA 22, which is one of the most highly-awaited video games of the year, will be available for the Nintendo Switch console as well. The newest iteration of the most famous football simulation series will be released in just a few weeks, and it will be available for plenty of platforms. Therefore, if you own a Nintendo Switch, a PlayStation 4, a PlayStation 5, an Xbox Series X/S, an Xbox One, a Google Stadia account, or a decent Windows PC, you’ll be able to run FIFA22!