The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim 10th Anniversary Edition Will Be Available Soon for Consoles and PC

All of you hardcore fans of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim have a new reason to be happy. The game is relaunching as an anniversary edition later this year. Therefore, if you prefer your gaming on a PC or an Xbox/PlayStation console, you’re in luck! The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim 10th Anniversary Edition launches this November for those platforms, according to Pocket-lint.com.

More precisely, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will go on sale starting November 11, and it shall be available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 4 and 5.

The 10th Anniversary Edition of the game brings exciting stuff

The 10th Anniversary Edition for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim brings the full game, meaning the enhanced 2016 Special Edition re-release, and three DLC’s: Hearthfire, Dawnguard, and Dragonborn. Bethesda will likely also bring some tech enhancements. It’s expected to bring higher frame rates and variable refresh rates (VRR) for those who prefer their gaming on consoles.

The Steam description of the game is relevant enough:

Winner of more than 200 Game of the Year Awards, Skyrim Special Edition brings the epic fantasy to life in stunning detail. The Special Edition includes the critically acclaimed game and add-ons with all-new features like remastered art and effects, volumetric god rays, dynamic depth of field, screen-space reflections, and more. Skyrim Special Edition also brings the full power of mods to the PC and consoles. New quests, environments, characters, dialogue, armor, weapons and more – with Mods, there are no limits to what you can experience.

You can purchase the Special Edition of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim from Steam until August 24 at a 60% discount. Instead of paying 39.99 euros, you’ll only have to pay 15.99 euros.