Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy M32 5G: Specs Leak Ahead of Launch

Samsung is preparing new interesting gadgets for release later in August. As usual, the chances are great that the South Korean giant won’t disappoint. While the Galaxy M32 5G model will launch in India in just four days (August 25), Samsung should reveal a launch date for its M52 5G device pretty soon.

Thanks to 91Mobiles.com, we have the specifications list for both the upcoming Samsung phones, and they’re pretty powerful. More precisely, noted industry insider Ishan Agarwal allowed the specs leak to happen. We’ll gladfully present some of the most important specs of the two upcoming Samsung phones.

Powerful batteries

Samsung’s Galaxy M32 5G model will sport a 5,000mAh battery, meaning that it’ll be more powerful even than some that are present in flagships. Galaxy M32 5G will also pack a Dimensity 720 chipset and a powerful 48MP camera, just to say the least. As for the Galaxy M52 5G gadget, it will stand out mainly for its Snapdragon 778G chipset, the 64MP main camera, and the 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display.

It’s exciting to see that phone manufacturers are offering more attention in recent years when it comes to the batteries of smartphones. Let’s face it, nobody likes to carry their charger around and look for a socket each time they leave the house.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is equipped with a triple-camera setup on its rear, having a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and also a 5MP depth camera that has a f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there’s a 32MP snapper. The model will feature 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.

Are you already eager to see the two upcoming Samsung phones in stores? We certainly are, and we hope for the prices to be reasonable as well.