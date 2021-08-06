Google Pixel 5a: Behold the Release Date, Specs, and Pricing!

Google continues to invest in the hardware field. The tech giant from Mountain View will soon bring the new Pixel 5a smartphone model to stores. However, we must mention right from the start that the device will only be available in the US and Japan, as revealed by Google itself.

Thanks to Pocket-lint.com, we have a set of precious info about Google’s upcoming Pixel 5a model. Jon Prosser is a reliable leakster, and he also reveals new info regarding the Pixel 5a phone.

Release date: August 26

Those eager to get their hands on Google’s upcoming Pixel 5a will have to wait less than three weeks for such a privilege. The gadget is classified as mid-range. Those willing to buy it will get that chance via Google Stores or other online stores.

Specifications

Since it’s a mid-range phone, you can’t expect too much from the Pixel 5a phone. However, the 4650mAh battery is impressive, although there will be no wireless charging involved. The phone will have the same cameras as the Pixel 5 model, meaning that it should pack a 16MP main snapper and 4K video recording.

A refresh rate of 90Hz, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, as well as 6GB of RAM are also included. Water and dust resistance is slowly becoming a standard when it comes to smartphones, and it will also be found on the Pixel 5a device at the IPX7 level.

Price

Google Pixel 5a will cost $450 in the USA. We find the price reasonable for the capabilities of the device, as it could have been more expensive.

Is it worth it to buy a Pixel phone in 2021? Yes, absolutely! Google might have failed with some phones from the series, but it has “washed away its sins” with recent devices.